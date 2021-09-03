FARRAGUT — Farragut kept trying to run the ball and Maryville kept pushing the Admirals backwards.
The Rebels limited Farragut to negative net yardage over its first three offensive possessions, kickstarting a defensive effort that allowed Maryville to build a sizeable first-half lead even when its offense was not at its best en route to a 42-14 victory on Friday at Bill Clabo Field in western Knox County.
“We just focused on our keys,” senior linebacker Zach Braden told The Daily Times.
“I thought we had great film preparation all week, and we came out and executed early. We probably hit them in the mouth and that definitely led to us being successful through the first half.”
A performance in which Maryville (3-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) held Farragut (0-3, 0-1) to 46 total yards in the first half became necessary as Maryville’s offense attempted to work out some kinks.
A first-team offense that had scored points on each of its first 12 possessions to start the season — scoring touchdowns on 11 of the 12 — found paydirt once in its first three series.
The connection of senior quarterback Carson Jones and senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry finally breathed some life into the offense, linking up for two touchdowns before the end of the half. The first came on a 48-yard bomb where Fortenberry beat the corner one-on-one and the second was a 15-yard fade where the Liberty commit hauled in the catch in double coverage with six seconds remaining before halftime.
“It’s really about our whole team encouraging each other,” Fortenberry said. “Our defense was playing well, and that motivated us to come back and score twice.
“It’s a team effort, so we just had to come back and stay focused.”
The second half was a role reversal.
Braden admits that the defense let its foot off the gas with a 28-point lead, but the offense played its part in the second half. The Rebels scored on three of their second-half drives — excluding the final three plays where they chewed the clock until the buzzer sounded — while the defense surrendered touchdowns on Farragut’s first two offensive possessions.
Junior running back Noah Vaughn opened the third quarter with an 80-yard touchdown run to give Maryville a 28-0 lead. The Rebels answered a touchdown pass from Farragut quarterback Dawson Moore to wide receiver Landis Davila with a 4-yard score from Jones on fourth-and-goal.
Moore and Davila hooked up again on the Admirals’ next drive, but the Rebels had a response again, this time in the form of a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Gage LaDue.
“It’s a team game, and really we weren’t clean offensively the whole game even though we made some big plays,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “Our defense kept us in the lead, and then in second half we kind of flipped the script. I thought the offense was cleaner and the defense probably gave up some stuff that they didn’t want to, but that’s stuff we’re going to learn from.”
Maryville has successfully completed its first two tests of a season-long gauntlet, and now it turns its attention to the Battle of Pistol Creek where it will attempt to extend its winning streak over rival Alcoa to three straight games.
“It’s always a big game every year,” Braden said. “I think it’s always one that every circles and looks forward to. It’ll be a great atmosphere over there against a really good football team.
“We’re really looking forward to getting to work this week.”
