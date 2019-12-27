Any loss to local rival is going to sting.
To Maryville coach Scott West, the Lady Rebels falling to Heritage just might be “the best thing to happen” to his squad.
“Ever since the Heritage game, we have kind of turned it on,” West said. “I have no trouble getting their attention now.”
That improved focus and intensity was on display Friday against Cosby in the Maryville Christmas Tournament. The Lady Rebels were stifling on defense and sharp in their ball movement en route to a 71-39 victory, earning themselves a spot in today’s championship game.
Maryville (11-3) will play Powell at 6:45 p.m. in the final.
Denae Fritz led the Lady Rebels past Cosby (7-6) with 22 points — 14 of which she scored in the first quarter to give them a 24-12 lead. They never looked back from there.
“Our defense was really good, and we shared the ball really well,” Fritz said. “We don’t really care who scores. As long as we win, that’s all that matters.”
Maryville has been on a roll since dropping back-to-back District 4-AAA games to Bearden and Heritage earlier this month. It has beaten its last five opponents by an average of 30.4 points while allowing fewer than 39 points a game.
The Lady Rebels defeated Unicoi County, 77-42, in the tournament on Thursday.
West said neither Cosby nor Unicoi County were subpar teams. Last season, the Eagles advanced to the sectional round of the Class A playoffs, and they returned four starters from that squad.
“They hit a couple shots in the first quarter, and we had a timeout and had a little talk,” West said. “From that point on, defensively, we were really good.”
Cosby hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Fritz.
Gracie Midkiff kept that momentum in the Lady Rebels’ favor in the second quarter, scoring eight of their 15 points to put Maryville ahead 39-19 at halftime.
Midkiff said the Heritage game woke the Lady Rebels up, but it doesn’t define them.
“After that game, we have definitely worked on defense a lot,” Midkiff said. “We haven’t even scratched the surface of what we can do, I really believe that.”
Fritz and Midkiff weren’t the only contributors — Maryville got points from nine different players and finished with eight 3-pointers.
West said making shots has never been a problem for the Lady Rebels. Where they needed improvement was on the other end of the court. Maryville allowed an average of 65 points against Bearden and Heritage.
“There are times when they are off a little bit (offensively), but there are so many who can score,” West said. “If we want to be the team we want to be, it’s on the defensive side.”
Fritz called the Heritage loss “kind of heartbreaking” but said she’s happy to get losses out of the way early.
“You’re not going to win them all, and you’d rather lose them early than late in the season, like we did last year,” Fritz said. “Since (Heritage), we’ve become a better team overall.”
The Maryville boys hit 16 3-pointers en route to an 81-64 win over Jefferson County (8-7).
The Rebels (11-3) will play in the championship at 8 p.m. today.
Joe Anderson (31 points) and Jack Brown (24 points) led the way for Maryville. Both had six 3-pointers, with Brown going 6-for-7 from behind the arc.
Maryville shot 50% in 3’s in the first half for a 42-25 lead entering the third quarter.
“We like to shoot it, and I thought we shot it really well tonight,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “The way we play and the way we shoot the 3, we’re always going to be spurty at times.”
The stretches where shots are falling for the Rebels make those droughts worth it. Maryville is averaging more than 76 points.
Last Friday, the Rebels defeated Jefferson County, 92-46.
“Anytime you win by double digits last time, you worry that you’re not overlooking, but we didn’t,” Eldridge said. “Our energy level is really good right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.