The Maryville defensive line may not wow anybody with its size as it settles into its stance on the line of scrimmage, but what it does after the ball is snapped might.
“What we lack in size, we make up for with high motors, and if we had to choose between some really big defensive linemen or guys who play with great energy and great urgency every play, we’ll choose the latter 10 out of 10 times,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times.
An undersized defensive front is one of the many reasons why the Maryville defense was overlooked entering the season, but it has been an integral part of the Rebels’ ability to consistently stifle opposing offenses — no team has scored more than 13 points against Maryville through the first 11 games — and it will play a pivotal role in Maryville’s quest for a second consecutive Class 6A BlueCross Bowl championship.
The Rebels (11-0) continue that journey with a second-round matchup against Bradley Central (8-3) at 7 p.m. today inside Shields Stadium.
“We have to stop the run,” Maryville defensive line coach Ricky Upton said. “If you stop the run, teams have to pass, and when we makes teams do things that they’re uncomfortable doing we become better as a defense.
“To get to our ultimate goal, we have to stop the run because teams are going to rely on it as much as possible until we show that we can stop it.”
Maryville has accomplished that for the most part this season, limiting opponents to 114.7 yards per game.
That number tdwindles to 65.9 yards per game if performances from Alcoa’s Ahmaudd Sankey, Bradley Central’s Javon Burke and McMinn County’s Jalen Hunt are excluded.
The Rebels have had that success despite a new-look offensive line that features two first-year starters and junior Zach Braden, the lone returning starter, moving from defensive end to defensive tackle.
Senior Thomas Roberts returned to the team after a two-year hiatus and grinded to become the starting nose tackle, providing a much-needed anchor for the defensive front, and senior defensive end Hagan Webb took his time split with Braden from a year ago and matured into an impact player of the edge.
And yet, there was never any doubt that the trio, who rotate out for junior defensive end Michael Bethea and sophomore defensive tackle Frankie Diaz when they are tired, could control the line of scrimmage.
“The biggest thing that I saw throughout the preseason was the kids that we have this year are technically sound and they wanted to do what they were coached to do,” Upton said. “These kids may not have the same ability as guys in the past all the time, but they put their hands in the right spot, they do what they’re coached to do and they work really hard.
“I’m just glad to know that we have those type of kids up front.”
And yet, despite its technique and high motor across the board, the defensive front is still motivated by the doubt that surrounded it after the graduation of defensive tackle Ethan Ensley and nose tackle Colton Peek, and the three games in which Braden, Roberts, Webb, Bethea, Diaz and others have not performed to their standard has added fuel to the fire.
The collective gets an opportunity to right one of those wrongs by corralling Burke, and there is a possibility it can rectify the 200-plus yards Hunt ran for next week in the quarterfinals.
“I feel like there is more work to be done,” Webb said. “I’m very proud of the way we’ve handled some games, but there have been times we’ve given up a lot of yards and that’s unacceptable.
“I would like to see if we can make that number below 100 this week.”
Maryville will not accomplish that feat by being the most hulking defensive line, but that unit still intends to dominate, and if it does in the weeks to come, the Rebels may be celebrating an 18th state championship.
“We know how important we are down the stretch,” Braden said. “We place a lot of emphasis on that when we watch film and we see things that other teams don’t do on the defensive line; things that can turn an 8-yard gain for a 1-yard tackle for loss.
“Those are the types of plays that can impact a game and get the momentum in our favor.”
