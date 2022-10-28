CLEVELAND — Caleb Graham remembered what happened the last time Maryville played at Bradley Central.
The Rebels found themselves facing a rare halftime deficit but found another gear in the second half en route to a 22-point win.
Maryville’s second-half surge was even better this time around.
The Rebels dominated the Bears in the trenches, turning a slim 13-10 advantage at the intermission into a 48-13 rout Friday at Bear Stadium.
“We had a group of seniors that took charge and really took over the game in that second half (two years ago),” Graham told The Daily Times. “We just had to trust what we were doing and make the plays we needed to make.”
A three-and-out set the tone for what was to come in the second half.
The Rebels (7-3, 5-1 Region 2-6A) stuffed Bradley Central running back J’Alan Terry for two yards on first down and then Alex Walker threw an incomplete pass on second.
Senior defensive linemen Graham and Jason Manaker combined on a sack on third, and the ensuing punt traveled 27 yards.
Maryville orchestrated a 7-play, 45-yard touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Matthew Clemmer to grab a 20-10 lead.
“That three-and-out was huge because it gave us great field position and the offense had kind of got something going in the first half,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “We knew if we could get two-score separation after that stop, we’d start feeling good about ourselves.”
Bradley Central (7-3, 2-3) attempted to rally on its ensuing possession, driving to the Maryville 5-yard line, but the defense bowed up and forced a field goal.
Maryville junior running back Gage LaDue, starting in place of the injured Noah Vaughn (broken leg), went 65 yards to the house on the next play from scrimmage to break it open.
“We always preach as a defense that if they make a big play and get in the red zone, we have to stiffen up and make them kick,” Graham said. “If we can make teams kick in the red zone instead of giving up seven points, it’s huge.”
Senior linebacker Kiyas Watts sealed a dominant second half for the first-team defense with a 32-yard pick-six to give Maryville a 41-13 lead with 11:51 remaining.
Hunt said the defensive front — which includes Watts, Graham and Manaker — took over the game, and the offensive line followed suit on the other side of the ball.
The Rebels rushed for a season-high 339 yards, including 266 from LaDue, who finished seven yards shy of breaking Vaughn’s single-game rushing record.
“They were phenomenal,” Hunt said. “Our offensive line knows our identity. We learned that tonight. What I love about those guys is they’re not scared of the pressure. There were times where Bradley had nine guys in the box and we’re running the ball down the field.
“Gage LaDue did a good job of being patient and then hitting it. He just runs so dang hard.”
In a year when Maryville has suffered countless injuries and had multiple streaks that stood for more than 20 years snapped, the rout of Bradley Central secured the Rebels’ 22nd consecutive region championship.
At least for one night, Maryville looked like Maryville again.
“It’s easy when you’re winning all the time, but sometimes your mistakes are hidden are hidden when you’re so good,” Hunt said. “This year, we’ve had to overcome some battles and we’ve had to change personnel. We’ve moved pieces every week, and it’s been hard. You feel the pressure, you hear the noise. You try to block it out, but it’s hard to do that at Maryville because so many people care about this program.
“I promise you nobody cares about it more than I do. These kids and this coaching staff want us to win more than anything. That’s why tonight felt so good. We needed a night like this to know that our hard work and determination is still paying dividends.”
