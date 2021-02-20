With three minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the game, Maryville senior forward Jack Brown zipped past his defender on the right baseline for a layup. Ninety seconds later, junior guard Charlie Rice maneuvered through two Farragut defenders in the paint and finished at the rim.
The Rebels routinely made driving to the basket look easy against the Admirals. They entered Saturday’s District 4-AAA semifinal game eager to avenge a home loss to Farragut on Feb. 9. They were determined to get the ball in the paint as often as possible.
“We were ready to go,” Brown told The Daily Times. “We knew what needed to do. … We just had to get (the ball) in the post.”
The Admirals couldn’t stop Maryville from reaching the basket. The Rebels scored 34 points in the paint to roll to a 62-41 wire-to-wire victory over the Admirals at Maryville’s Jim Campbell Gymnasium. The Rebels (19-8) will try to avenge two regular season losses to Bearden (25-3) in the district title game on Tuesday.
Brown finished with 21 points while senior Josh Seiler contributed 12 and Rice added 11 points. The Rebels’ success in the post created opportunities for their guards to knock down shots from the perimeter as the Rebels finished 7-of-16 from the 3-point line. They were strong in the paint defensively too, out-rebounding Farragut, 26-11.
“When you get to the postseason, you’ve got to dominate down low,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “We’re known for being a perimeter team but, during this time of the year, we are going to get it in the paint — whether we throw it in there or dribble it in there. I thought we were really good underneath the basket tonight. I thought we dominated the paint tonight, which is why we won by 20. … I just thought we were really good defensively tonight. I thought we dominated the game on the (defensive) end and then, offensively, I thought we were really efficient too.”
The Rebels played aggressive at the tipoff. After Seiler opened the game with a jumper, Brown muscled through the lane, scored a layup and drew a foul for a traditional 3-point play. He then caught the ball in the low post and scored again to give the Rebels a 7-2 lead. When Farragut’s defense began collapsing on Brown in the post, he didn’t have any qualms about passing the ball to an open Robbie Eldridge, who drilled two triples in the first quarter to extend Maryville’s lead to 14-4.
“During the first half, we pounded (the ball) in,” Eldridge said. “Then we sub and Rob is wide open because we had been so successful inside. We hit back-to-back 3-pointers. I thought from that point on, we were really good.
The Rebels went on a 9-2 run in the second quarter to seize a 27-14 lead. They continued to stretch their lead in the third quarter. Brown buried a triple at the buzzer to give Maryville a 50-31 lead entering the fourth quarter. With the minute remaining in the fourth, Eldridge subbed out his starters. They received an ovation from Maryville’s supporters as they walked toward the bench.
They are hoping the momentum carries over into Tuesday’s game against the Bulldogs.
“Everybody who came in played well,” Brown said. “That’s just confidence going into the next game. … Bearden has gotten us twice. They are a great team, but we are going to be ready to play for sure. I’m excited.”
