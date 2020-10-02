KNOXVILLE — Maryville certainly doesn’t want to be considered a second-half football team.
“We want to become a whole-game team,” Maryville running back Parker McGill said. “I don’t know why we keep becoming a second-half team. We need to fix that, though.”
As has become a pattern for the Rebels, they struggled to get going early offensively at Fulton on Friday night. After putting up seven points in the opening 16 minutes, Maryville found its groove thanks to timely defensive stops and some big plays by quarterback Carson Jones en route to a 35-0 victory over the Falcons (2-4).
Jones led Maryville (6-0) by completing 10 of 13 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought we started off slow again, but we made a lot of explosive plays tonight,” Jones said. “We played really well coming out of the second half. … I have a lot of confidence in this team — we just have to execute.”
Maryville has come out the gate slow, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns over its last five games. The Rebels got off to another frustrating start on their opening drive against Fulton when, on fourth-and-2, the Falcons came up with a big stop that forced Maryville to turn the ball over on downs at midfield.
The Rebels nearly walked away empty-handed on their ensuing drive on third-and-19 from the Fulton 40, but Jones and Markel Fortenberry connected for a touchdown that put Maryville on the board with six minutes left in the first quarter.
“Carson is a really good football player — we’re fortunate enough to have him on our team,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He does a great job of doing what we ask him to do.”
After having to punt it away on their next possession, the Rebels embraced their ground game in the second quarter. McGill — who finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries — marched them down the field on runs of 3, 4 and 5 yards at a time. Jones then faked a toss to McGill before bolting up the middle with the ball for a 38-yard gain to the Fulton 7.
From there, Jones finished the job with a touchdown pass to Noah Vaughn with 7:42 left in the half.
Maryville’s next drive began with two big passes from Jones to Nick Dagel (23 yards) and DJ Burks (18 yards) to quickly put the Rebels in Fulton territory. They stalled at the Falcons 34 and faced fourth-and-short again. McGill didn’t let the drive end this time, earning the one yard the Rebels needed and more with a 10-yard gain.
Four plays later, McGill stiff-armed his way into the end zone for a 6-yard score to put Maryville ahead 21-0 entering halftime.
“We started to pick it up near the end of the second quarter,” McGill said. “We haven’t even scratched the surface of where we can be on offense.”
Early in the second half, another big Jones run set the Rebels up for a score after he faked a handoff to McGill and blasted upfield for 15 yards. On the next play from the Fulton 16, Jones lofted a pass into the back left corner of the end zone, and Dagel leaped up over coverage to make the catch and cushion Maryville’s lead 28-0 with 6:50 left in the third quarter.
Maryville rounded out the scoring less than six minutes later after Erik Townsend intercepted Fulton quarterback Tommy Sweat, and McGill scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown on the opening play of the Rebels’ drive to put them ahead 35-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Carter Cox also grabbed an interception for the Rebels before the game wound to a close.
“Our defense played well early and often — they’re flying to the ball,” Hunt said. “It always seems like we’re one play away from having a big drive or one quarter away from having a big game. That kind of continues, but I think this team has the potential to be very good. We’re just not there yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.