Jason Manaker admits there was a time where he fell victim to the noise after losses to Cleveland and Knoxville West snapped streaks that stood for more than two decades.
That doubt quickly turned into belief the following week.
The Rebels banded together amid the turmoil and started playing their best football of the season, starting with a rout of Bradley Central to win the Region 2-6A championship. That resurgence continued Friday in a 38-14 victory over Science Hill that put Maryville in the state semifinals for the 23rd consecutive season.
“We were down in the dumps, and all anybody could talk about was how it was the first time a Knoxville team beat us in 20 years,” Manaker told The Daily Times. “We decided the best thing we could do is block that out, go to practice and grind.”
Maryville (10-3) has won all four of its games since that West loss by at least three possessions with an average margin of victory of 31.5 points.
The Rebels claimed the latest victory in part because of a two-for-one situation sandwiched around halftime that has become a trademark of their best offenses over the years.
Maryville took over at the Science Hill 17-yard line with two minutes, 14 seconds and orchestrated a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that took 1:55 off the clock.
Senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer went 6-of-10 passing on the drive for 54 yards, including an 8-yard throw to sophomore tight end Jonah Arms in the end zone after a Sugar huddle.
“We had great field position twice in the first half and kind of squandered those two opportunities,” Hunt said. “To get that one right there at the end and know you get the ball to start the second half, that was a huge, huge drive.”
Maryville wasted little time extending its lead after the intermission, riding Gage LaDue to pay dirt. The junior running back carried it six times for 42 yards on the drive, capping it with a 7-yard score.
“Matthew led us for that one at the end (of the first half), and I thought Gage and our offensive line took over in the third quarter,” Hunt said. “We talked at halftime about finding an identity in the run game. We tried some different things and had a little bit of success but didn’t have consistent success. In that third quarter, we kind of moved some people around and found that success that we were looking for.”
Science Hill running back Tyler Moon answered with 28-yard touchdown pass to Zeph Fegyak out of the Wildcat formation, but any thought of a comeback was dashed when LaDue ran through several Science Hill defenders on his way to a 19-yard touchdown on Maryville’s ensuing drive.
Manaker put Science Hill (8-5) away with a blocked punt — his second of the game and fifth of the season — that he recovered and returned for a touchdown to go up 35-14 with 11:48 remaining.
As the final minutes ticked away, Maryville remembered the words of Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos that became the rallying cry for a team that was left for dead a month ago — “They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.”
The Rebels get another opportunity to prove people wrong when they face Oakland at 8 p.m. ET in Murfreesboro with a chance to play in the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl on the line.
“Their character, their grit is second to none” Hunt said. “I’m just so happy for our kids, who in the middle of the year were told they might not make it to the second round or the quarterfinals, let alone the semis.
“You couldn’t help but hear the boo birds and the critics, even in Maryville. People tried to bury us, but we just kept fighting, and now here we are, one of the four teams left in 6A.”
