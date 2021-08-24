The Maryville girls soccer team improved in its attack after a lackluster performance in its season opener against Alcoa on Thursday, just not enough to be content.
A hat trick from junior winger Kayla Barr highlighted a 5-0 victory over District 4-AAA foe William Blount on Tuesday at Carpenters Middle School, but three of those goals came in the opening 12 minutes before reverting to more desperate shot attempts the rest of the match.
“I still think we created low-percentage shots against a team that is committed to keeping the game in front of them,” Maryville coach Steve Feather told The Daily Times. “With a team that is as committed to keeping numbers behind the ball as William Blount is, we need to do a better job of figuring out how to get behind them, and if they’re not letting us get behind them, we have to figure out how to do things to draw them out of their shape.
“We’re frustrated right now. It looked a little better, but just because it looked better doesn’t mean we created good chances tonight. If we weren’t capable of it, I’d high-five the girls and say, ‘Good win,’ but we are capable of being more dangerous in the offensive third.”
Barr got Maryville (2-0, 1-0 District 4-AAA) off to its quick start when she blazed down the left side of the pitch, freeing herself up for a shot from a difficult angle that glanced off the far post and into the back of the net in the seventh minute.
Two minutes later, Barr scored again and then assisted on a sophomore Taylor Hoag goal in the 12th minute to cap the Lady Rebels’ three-goal burst.
“We work really hard on playing a 4-5-1 and having this concrete spacing front to back and left to right, but we were getting separated front to back,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins said. “Maryville will kill you if you give them 15 yards between your lines, and that’s what they did.”
An in-game adjustment to close down that space yielded better results.
Maryville did not score again until senior Hannah Williamson found the back of the net in the 37th minute. William Blount (1-1, 0-1) limited the Lady Rebels to one goal in the second half, which came when a defensive error gave Barr a free run to a loose ball that should have been cleared.
“They controlled the game, but they weren’t running away with it,” Hopkins said. “I would love to have those 12 minutes back and play this again because the score is a little more lopsided than what the game was, and that’s a good feeling to come out with.
“We’re not going to face another team like that, especially over the next few weeks. Now, we have to go out and take these lessons learned and go beat some teams because if we can play this way against them, we can play this way against teams that aren’t like them.”
Freshman defender Karen Castro drew praise from Hopkins for shadowing Barr and lessening her threat level over the final 68 minutes. Senior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore made 12 saves in the first half despite playing with an injury.
Those factors, coupled with the fact Maryville outshot William Blount, 38-0, is what has the Lady Rebels frustrated, knowing they can be better on the pitch than they have been to start this season.
“The thing that I’m telling our midfielders is more and more teams are going to follow (Barr) around, but when she has a shadow, we still have to work our way through those problems,” Feather said. “She is so fast that it shouldn’t be, ‘Oh, they’re marking Kayla out of the game.’ It should be, ‘If you’re going to stick that close to her, good luck chasing her when I put a throughball into that space that you’re willing to vacate.’”
William Blount is slated for three games against Sevier County, Loudon and Whitley County (Ky.) during this weekend’s Smoky Mountain Cup.
Maryville will face its toughest competition to date when it plays Baylor on Friday and Girls Preparatory School on Saturday in the GPS Invitational and hopes for continued improvement.
“I think the games are going to be played in the middle of the field, so the fact that we saw a little bit more rhythm tonight is good news,” Feather said. “We’re going to get there, I’m probably just being a little impatient.
“We just need to get a little better, but I think we have the team that is going to put that on their shoulders and roll up their sleeves.”
