Maryville scored in its first at-bat of the season, but not again en route to a 2-1 loss at Hardin Valley Academy on Monday night.
Starter Brooke Bentz was the hard luck loser in the District 4-AAA contest after pitching a complete game, allowing only one hit and striking out 11.
The only hit and both runs she allowed came in the home half of the fifth inning. Hardin Valley loaded the bases with one out after two walks and a hit batsman. Bentz induced a fly ball that brought in the tying run, and then Hardin Valley's Leigha Gray hit an RBI double to give the Lady Hawks the lead for good.
Maryville scored its only run with the help of Brooklin Richardson's speed. Richardson led off the game with a single, stole second base and then moved to third on Campbell White's sacrifice bunt.
Richardson scored on Kendal Pitts' sacrifice fly in the ensuing at-bat.
