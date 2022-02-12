KNOXVILLE — As Maryville’s Wes Day and William Blount’s Kazbek Saypulaev battled in the Region 2-AA Individual Tournament’s 152 class finals, it was fitting that both wrestlers hailed from schools in Blount County.
Blount County teams are dominant in the region, and it was on full display Saturday at Karns High School.
Out of 14 weight classes, Maryville wrestlers took first place in eight of them, while Heritage took two. The Rebels also placed first in team score and Heritage’s Hunter Sturgill was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
“William Blount, Heritage, Maryville, Alcoa as well, just have a rich tradition of wrestling in Blount County,” Maryville wrestling coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times.
“Probably richer in tradition than even Knox County, and that showed today, for sure. We have thicker and deeper programs in Blount County than they do in Knox County.”
The eight Maryville wrestlers who won first place in their respective weight classes were: Kainen Kyle (106); Coen Lovin (120); Wes Day (152); Michael Colligan (160); Cannon Johnson (182); Peyton Cooper (195); Hayden McDonald (220); Adrian Gumm (285).
Cate cited Maryville’s wrestling foundation, including the middle school program and the work of other coaches, as a major factor in the team’s consistency.
“Most of the guys wrestling in the finals had middle school experience, which helps them get the edge when they get to high school,” Cate said. “Now a lot of those guys are juniors, some seniors, and it showed.”
Heritage’s Sturgill took first place in the 132 class, besting Karns’ Michael Crowe, and teammate Nathan McKee won first in the 145 class by defeating Maryville’s Jacob Morris.
“Very proud,” Heritage coach Edward Holland said. “(Sturgill) works harder than 90% of people that I’ve ever coached. He’s really put the time in, he’s earned it. At the end of the day, nobody sees the extra work that he puts in and how much extra time we spend in the room. Even (Nathan) McKee, his partner, how much those guys have really bonded together and created this kind of new standard for Heritage wrestling.”
“(The team has) wrestled great,” he added. “This year was a rougher year for us numbers-wise. Me coming in as a fresh coach, I knew that it was going to be a struggle to get some of the guys out that were from last year. They had a really good bond with the old coach. We ended up the year with four wrestlers, but we’re sending all four of them to sectionals. We had three of them in the region finals.
“I’m very proud of the way our guys compete and the way we’ve kind of jumped levels as the season has went on.”
William Blount coach Chadd Clabough was proud of all of his wrestlers, including freshman Navaar Macdonald-Risner, who advanced to the 113 class finals before falling to Hardin Valley Academy’s Brady Curns.
“He is going to be special,” Clabough said. “Not only this year has he been special, but the next few years, he’s going to continue to grow and probably will always be a state qualifier. Hopefully one day he might bring home the gold from the state championship.”
Blount County wrestlers were simply everywhere Saturday.
Heritage’s James Grimes won third place in the 120 class by besting Knoxville West’s Nicolas Morris, Maryville’s Dominic Chimeno finished second in the 126 class and Maryville’s Riley Lee downed Anderson County’s Tucker Markland for the third place spot in the 132 class.
Also, Ben Helton of Maryville defeated Powell’s Eric Quillen to claim third place in the 138 class and teammate Jarod Walker beat Karns’ Landon Moser-Bryan in the 170 class third-place bout.
“Farragut and Hardin Valley had some guys in there. They just don’t have as much depth as (Blount County),” Clabough said. “Their teams are seven to eight-man rosters and ours are almost 14. Maryville’s is for sure 14 with people waiting in the wings. I just think we have more depth than Knox County schools.”
