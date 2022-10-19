Just days after Maryville’s disheartening 28-24 loss to Cleveland on Sept. 30, things changed.
Starting during their off week, the Rebels fielded a string of successful practices, carrying the momentum into a 42-6 win over Hardin Valley. That momentum still hasn’t dissipated.
“Ever since the Cleveland loss, we’ve had some of our best practices of the season,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “That’s been really encouraging because after something like that happens, your season, it can go one of two different ways. We’ve really had two good weeks, and obviously jumped on Hardin Valley last week and played well.”
Maryville (6-2, 3-1 Region 2-6A) will welcome all the positive reinforcement it can get, as its next task, a road matchup with undefeated West (8-0, 4-0 Region 2-5A) at 7 p.m. Friday, may be its toughest yet.
“This week, what an opportunity our kids have to play maybe one of the best teams in the state in Knox West,” Hunt said. “I would not be shocked if they’re holding the 5A trophy at the end of the year. They are super talented and physical, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ll have to play really, really well to go on the road and beat this team.”
West, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A, won its last two games by a combined score of 105-0, downing Heritage by 41 points and Cocke County by 64. Those wins came after it outlasted Alcoa, 29-26, to hand the Tornadoes their only loss so far this season.
Hunt isn’t shy in his praise for West. He said it reminds him of some Oakland teams Maryville has faced in the past few years, boasting a veteran offensive line, talented skill players and a proven coaching staff.
“I think Lamar Brown is a heck of a football coach,” Hunt said. “He does a phenomenal job. You look at West on film, it’s so many of the same kids that they had last year. The only difference is now they’re bigger and faster. They are super athletic.”
“Beating Alcoa at Alcoa, that’s going to get everybody’s attention,” he added. “So they have all of our attention and all of our respect, and we understand the type of execution that it’s going to take for us to have a chance to win this game.”
Execution for Maryville will include shutting down a dangerous West running game featuring 6-foot, 195-pound tailback Brayden Latham and not letting standout linebacker John Carlevato, who tallied a 53-yard pick-six against Alcoa, do much damage.
The onus will be on Maryville quarterback Matthew Clemmer to protect the football, running back Noah Vaughn to again pace the offense with breakaway carries and the defense to contain West’s explosive attack. Each of those goals is easier said than done, but Hunt is encouraged by the recent effort his team has shown.
While the understanding that a non-region bout won’t impact playoff seedings is there, so too is excitement for the opportunity Maryville has to knock off one of the area’s top teams.
Doing so would not only further validate those positive practices since the loss to Cleveland, but make them seem like the start of a new dawn for Maryville.
“I do think that (a win Friday) could be a turning point for us,” Hunt said, “or just a step in the right direction going into the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.