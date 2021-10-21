KNOXVILLE — So much was the same for Maryville on Thursday.
The Lady Rebels faced Bearden, the same team they lost to last week in the District 4-AAA championship on the same field, for another key prize: the Region 2-AAA title.
The final outcome was the same, too. On a damp field with rain sporadically falling after a lightning delay at halftime, the Lady Bulldogs shut out the Lady Rebels, 4-0, the same score by which Bearden beat Maryville in the district title match.
“It was a choppy game obviously,” Maryville coach Steve Feather told The Daily Times. “A choppy game because of the rain delay. Bearden was winning that game. It was their game. They won it. Hats off to them. They’re region champions. They outplayed us in every aspect of the game.”
The delay came after Bearden took a one-goal lead in the first half. Though junior goalkeeper Kate Winkler made several impressive saves, the Lady Bulldogs pushed a score across on a play off a corner kick nearly 15 minutes into the match.
Soon after the clock expired on the first half, the bleachers and field were vacated when lightning was spotted. With halftime and several consecutive weather delays combined, it was about an hour between when halftime began and when players could retake the field.
The Lady Bulldogs came out of the delay strong, scoring almost eight minutes in to take a 2-0 advantage.
Winkler left the match after suffering an apparent injury on a collision not long after play resumed, and sophomore Julie Vines took over in goal, with junior Maddie Spivey also seeing time there. With Winkler out, Bearden’s third and fourth goals, their last of the match, came just two minutes apart.
“I told both Julie (Vines) and Maddie (Spivey) that they did a good job,” Feather said. “I think a couple of those shots, whipping across on a wet field, I don’t know that any keeper’s going to get those. We need to pick our heads up and realize that on a wet field, something like that happens.
“That was one of the messages that we said before the second half started: On a wet field, let’s see if we can test a keeper. We didn’t. They did.”
After struggling to find any offensive momentum in the first half, Maryville (13-7-2) spent more time near Bearden’s goal in the second half’s latter stages, but couldn’t capitalize by scoring.
“One positive that we can take away from it is once (Bearden) did get that fourth goal, we found a way to get a little more organized,” Feather said.
Though the Lady Rebels couldn’t capture either the district or region title, they still have a chance to earn a state tournament berth. They will travel to Science Hill on Saturday for state sectionals, and Feather is thankful that his team is not only getting away from Bearden for a while, but playing another foe they have seen before.
“We need to move forward,” Feather said. “With any win, with any loss, we need to move forward. Good news is we still have an opportunity to get to state. At this point, what we told the girls is we have to we’ve got to do exactly that: move forward, regroup, get organized, focus on Science Hill.
“Tough place to play at with that turf. Still, we like our chances. We’ve seen them before; we know who they are. We know that they know who we are as well, so it’s two familiar opponents, two teams with a lot of history, with an opportunity to punch a ticket to state.”
