The Maryville softball team couldn't rally from an early deficit, falling to Gibbs 7-5 at the Gibbs Invitational at Caswell Park on Friday. The Lady Rebels took a 5-3 loss to Union County earlier in the invitational
After falling behind 4-0, the Lady Rebels tried to rally in the third. Kendal Pitts singled to slice the lead to 4-2. After Gibbs scored two more runs in the fourth, Emma Blankenship doubled in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to 6-4. Campbell White scored Blankenship with a sacrifice fly to centerfield, but the Lady Rebels couldn't complete the comeback.
