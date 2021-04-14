Hardin Valley Academy plated seven runs in the fourth to cruise to a 11-1 victory over Maryville on Wednesday.
Riley Orr clobbered a solo home run to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead in the first, but that was Maryville's only hit of the game. Hardin Valley scored three in the second to take the lead and extended its advantage in the fourth. The Hawks added another run in the fifth to enforce the run rule.
The Rebels to fell to 12-7 on the season and 5-4 in District 4-AAA play.
