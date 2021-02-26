Terrence Dorsey darted toward the unguarded basket in transition in the third quarter searching for his first points, but the ensuing layup rolled off the rim.
The junior guard, who has been one of Maryville’s most consistent options throughout the season, swung his arms in frustration as he hustled back on defense.
Dorsey failed to make a field goal through the first three quarters of Saturday’s Region 2-AAA quarterfinal against Knoxville Central. When it mattered most, he found the bottom of the net, sinking two 3-pointers midway through the fourth to spark a Maryville offense that was dormant until the closing minutes of a 50-40 victory.
“Coach (Mark Eldridge) just kept saying, ‘Keep shooting, let the game flow and keep playing everywhere else,’ so I just kept playing defense and rebounding,” Dorsey told The Daily Times. “It finally fell, then the next one fell, and then we went on a run.”
Maryville (20-9) will face District 3-AAA champion Oak Ridge in the Region 2-AAA semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Ridge High School for a spot in the region championship and a Class AAA state sectional berth after scoring more points in the fourth quarter (27) than it did in the previous three quarters combined (23).
Nineteen of those 27 points came over the final four minutes, 40 seconds, starting with Dorsey’s second long ball that gave the Rebels a 34-31 lead after they entered the final period trailing 27-23.
Maryville jumped into a three-quarter-court press and wreaked havoc on Central, generating a bevy of turnovers that were converted into 16 Rebel points over the final 3:03.
Senior guard Josh Seiler tallied a team-high 18 points while fellow senior guard Jack Brown added 15.
“Maryville knows how to win, but with a new group of guys, early in the year we lost a few close games, but since Christmas, we’ve won most of them,” Eldridge said. “If we’re even in the fourth quarter, we feel like we should win, and for the most part, we do. Tonight was an example of that. Nobody panicked down four to start the fourth. We came out and were really good.”
The Rebels dug themselves that hole with an uncharacteristic shooting performance that included seven points over a 13:04 stretch that spanned the final 5:04 of the first half and the entire third quarter.
Defense prevented the Bobcats from running away with an upset victory, but six unanswered points — the final four of which came in transition — allowed Central to take control entering the fourth. Seiler kicked off the final period with a layup followed by sophomore guard Nick Johnson splitting a pair of free throws. Then, Dorsey hit his first 3-pointer to shake free of his slump with 6:19 left to play.
“Coach says shots are going to fall and don’t pass up great shots, but pass up good shots for great shots,” Dorsey said. “That’s what we did. We got a couple shots to fall and we started playing right.”
The Rebels did enough to guarantee themselves at least one more game against an opponent they knocked off last season en route to their first Class AAA state tournament berth since 2015 — one that never materialized because of the pandemic.
Maryville has beaten Oak Ridge in two of its last three meetings, but the Wildcats return all but one of their key contributors from last season while the Rebels were tasked with replacing the majority of theirs.
“We’re excited to continue playing, and there aren’t a lot of teams left to play,” Eldridge said. “We know that we’ll probably be the underdog, but we’ve always been pretty good in the underdog role, so we’re excited to go over there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.