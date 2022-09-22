Derek Hunt hoped to get a more balanced performance than what he had seen throughout the first half of the season from his team when Maryville matched up against Science Hill.
The sixth-year Maryville coach got exactly what he wished for Friday as the Rebels dominated the Hilltoppers, 42-14.
“The balance that we had this week, we need to take over to next week on the offensive side of the ball,” Hunt told The Daily Times.
Maryville came out hot, scoring on its first possession on a pass from Matthew Clemmer to Eli Elkins to pick up an early lead.
Clemmer had a career game on Friday — one that his coach said was his “best ever” — completing 23 of his 31 passes for 213 yards and no interceptions. The senior quarterback also threw three touchdowns.
The Rebels tacked on two more scores in the first half to take a 21-0 lead heading into the half.
“We weren’t perfect by any means, but we had guys make plays that we needed to make plays,” Hunt said. “Guys that we maybe hadn’t seen a lot of in the first four or fives games, but tonight stepped up and made plays.”
Science Hill showed some promise in the second half, picking up a touchdown in the first minute of the first quarter on a huge 68-yard run from Tyler Moon, but Maryville responded and didn’t allow the Hilltoppers to get back into the game.
“You have to play really disciplined football, and the defense did that tonight,” Hunt said.
Maryville quickly bounced back after the Hilltopper touchdown with one of its own in the third quarter on a Noah Vaughn run. Vaughn had a solid outing for the Rebels with a pair of touchdowns, a continuation of what has been an excellent senior campaign.
“It’s been a lot of Noah Vaughn and our offensive line early this season,” Hunt said.
Maryville added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach, including a run from Gage LaDue, who is bouncing back from a knee injury.
“He kind of ran like his old self, which was super good to see,” Hunt said of his junior running back.
Science Hill added a touchdown in the final few minutes of the game on an impressive catch over the head of the defender, but it was too little, too late for the Hilltoppers.
The main takeaway for Hunt and his team was the ability to find a better rhythm. The Rebels have been good so far this season, but Hunt admits that his team still hasn’t found its identity. A blowout win against a good team helps with that as they prepare for next week's meeting with Region 2-6A foe Cleveland.
“That tends to happen midseason,” Hunt said. “You start playing better, and I think some of our guys are starting to feel more comfortable in their roles. Science Hill is a really good football team. This has a chance to kind of give us some momentum and kind of build something."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.