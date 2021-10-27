Maryville is accustomed to pressure, carrying the weight of the program’s immense expectations on its shoulders each time it takes the field.
In its biggest bouts, the additional hype hardly registers, and it is apparent as the No. 2 Rebels prepare to face No. 7 Bradley Central at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium.
A 20-year region championship streak that spans longer than the lives of any player on the Maryville sideline is on the line, but the Rebels have not even acknowledged its existence.
“The expectation hasn’t dropped off, and we’re treating this next team like they’re 8-0 and haven’t lost a game,” junior defensive end Jason Manaker told The Daily Times. “Our coaches told us that they kind of looked past Rhea County, but they are a good team and were a bit of a struggle for us last year.
“We’re prepping a lot harder than we ever have.”
Bradley Central (8-1, 4-0 Region 2-6A) suffered a 48-42 loss to Class 5A No. 9 Rhea County a week ago after surrendering 407 rushing yards, but the Golden Eagles’ single-wing offense created problems that Maryville (9-0, 4-0) will not be able to duplicate and exploit.
Instead, most of the Rebels’ focus has been on slowing Bradley Central sophomore running back Jackson Wilson, who has rushed for 1,601 yards while amassing 20 touchdowns in his first season as a starter.
“It’s hard to believe that he’s a 10th grader, but he does a really good job, and I think they do a good job of putting him in positions to make plays,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He’s obviously their go-to guy whenever they need a play whether they are throwing it or running it.
“He’s going to be a problem in our region for the next two years.”
Maryville has some extra motivation to halt Wilson’s breakout campaign even though he has yet to face the Rebels.
Former Bears running back Javon Burke eclipsed the century mark against the Rebels twice last season, rushing for 155 yards in their regular-season bout and then 119 in the Class 6A playoffs.
Maryville has yet to allow a single rusher to rush for more than 75 yards this season.
“They’re definitely one of the more physical groups we play,” Maryville senior linebacker Brayden Hoy said. “Sometimes they can get up in your face and do their thing, but that’s how they play and why they’ve been good for so long.”
The Rebels already boast top-10 wins over Powell, Alcoa, Cleveland and Knoxville West, but none of those were saddled with the implications Bradley Central brings with it.
Maryville is leaving those conversations for the people outside the program. The only thing that matters to the Rebels is executing at its highest level and playing its best football before the postseason starts.
“It’s kind of stupid to think about because it’s like a video game-type deal, but we have not spent any time thinking about it,” Hunt said. “I’m just as excited about being 1-0 each week than I am about winning 21 regions in a row.
“I know people think we’re probably full of it, but I swear we do not talk about it at all. The community cares and that’s why it matters, but as far as we go, we don’t care about it.”
And yet.
“I hope it continues,” Hunt added, “I will say that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.