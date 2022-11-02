One thing stood out to Maryville assistant coach Mike White while standing on the sideline of the Rebels’ victory over Bradley Central on Friday, and even more so while watching the film.
It was not the holes Maryville’s offensive line opened or the way junior running back Gage LaDue ran through them, nor was it how the defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. It was the excitement the Rebels displayed when either of the above occurred.
It did not go unnoticed by those in the stands either.
“To quote my parents, ‘It looked like we played like Maryville,’” Rebel senior Jason Manaker told The Daily Times. “We’re going to have to keep that energy going. The biggest thing is that it’s not about who makes the plays. We have to be very selfless. I think one of the biggest problems this year has been everybody has been trying to do everybody else’s job, but when we do our own jobs like we did against Bradley Central, the scoreboard looks like it did.”
Maryville had plenty of reason to celebrate, orchestrating its best half of the season to turn a 13-10 halftime advantage into a 48-13 win that secured the program’s 22nd consecutive region championship.
The hope is those 24 minutes of action can be a catalyst for change as the Rebels (7-3) host Morristown East (4-6) for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium after a regular season in which it lost multiple games for the first time since 2000.
“Any time you get to the playoffs, it always adds a bit of energy and excitement,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “Bradley Central is a good football team, and it felt good to finish the regular season on a high note after we kind of oscillated back and forth all year long.
“We easily could have folded in the second half, and if we lost, we were going on the road. We realized what was at stake — a No. 1 seed and playing at home — (and the way they played in the second half) made us feel like if we’re playing at our best, we can really score (on offense) and get off the field (on defense).”
The latter will be important against the Hurricanes, who want to run the football and keep the clock ticking.
Morristown East is averaging 238.3 rushing yards per game while possessing the football for 26 minutes, 18 seconds on average. A week ago, the Hurricanes amassed 397 yards and seven touchdowns on 34 carries in a rout of William Blount.
Maryville will counter with the strength of its team, a defensive front that has limited opponents to 105.9 rushing yards per game.
“Our defensive line has carried us a lot this year,” Hunt said. “We have four seniors who are playing up there, and we’re going to lean on seniors and guys with experience in the playoffs.”
Maryville has had little trouble advancing past the first round of the playoffs, winning by an average margin of 29.5 points in its four first-round games under Hunt — Science Hill forfeited because of COVID-19 in 2020.
A similar performance to the one the Rebels had in the second half against Bradley Central — and the enthusiasm that came with it — should continue that trend.
“We just have to keep doing our job,” senior defensive lineman Caleb Graham said. “We just have to do what we can do, control what we can control and keep playing our butts off.”
