Maryville's first-round matchup with Science Hill in the Class 6A playoffs was cancelled Thursday because of COVID-19 contract tracing sidelining a large number of Science Hill players.
The Rebels automatically advance to the second round per TSSAA rules. They will face the winner of Bradley Central and Farragut.
All tickets will be refunded through GoFan.
