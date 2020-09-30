It’s not easy to find areas in which the Maryville football team could get much better.
Well, it’s not as hard for Maryville coach Derek Hunt.
To him, the Rebels are still far from reaching their full potential having reached the midway point of the season.
“This team has so much more room for improvement,” Hunt said. “We’re just kind of scratching the surface of what we’re capable of, and we don’t want to start taking steps back now.”
Maryville (5-0) — which graduated 10 of 11 starters on offense from last year — will aim to continue making strides Friday night at Fulton (2-3) in search of its 21st consecutive win.
What Hunt hopes to see this week is a little more production from his team out the gate.
The Rebels have made somewhat of a habit out of getting off to slow starts, scoring two first-quarter touchdowns in their last four games combined.
That’s in large part to the strength of Maryville’s opponents, such as Farragut and — of course — 18-time state champion, Alcoa.
“Those teams are really good, and it took us a bit to adjust,” Hunt said. “But we haven’t been as good as we’d like to be early in the game. Hopefully, we can move the ball in the beginning and try to find a way to put points on the board … and give our defense some breathing room.”
Maryville defeated the Falcons, 49-19, last season, but this isn’t the same Fulton team that allowed seven touchdowns and more than 400 yards to the Rebels.
The Falcons are fast, and they boast more size on the defensive line than they did in 2019. They return quarterback Tommy Sweat, who enjoys a handful of speedy targets on the perimeter, as well as a talented cornerback in Dre Peebles.
“He’s one of the better corners we’ve seen this year,” Hunt said. “He’s essentially been able to take some teams’ better players away.”
Fortunately, Maryville has no shortage of offensive weapons. Quarterback Carson Jones has completed 48 of 73 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
The Rebels are balanced at wide receiver, with three players having recorded more than 120 receiving yards apiece.
Parker McGill leads Maryville’s ground game with 691 yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 carries.
The Rebels’ success thus far is in large part thanks to the quick development of their offensive line, which graduated all of its starters from last year.
Hunt said right guard Trevor Abdella has stepped up to lead the young group.
“I can’t say enough about the job Trevor Abdella is doing,” Hunt said. “I’m so pleased with our kids’ effort so far this year. For many of them to be playing in big games for the first time as a starter, they’re doing a great job, and I think our coaches are doing a great job coaching them up as well.”
Fulton’s three season-opening losses were to formidable opponents — South-Doyle, Knox Central and Powell. The Falcons are entering the matchup on a two-game winning streak with victories over Austin-East and Karns.
“They’re battle-tested, and they kind of got things going with two big wins,” Hunt said. “They’ve always had great speed and, now, when you turn on the film, they look like some of those teams that they’ve had in the past that were really tough to beat.”
In 2018, Fulton forced Maryville to grind out what Hunt called a “kind of sloppy” 35-20 win in which the teams entered the second quarter tied, 14-14.
“We struggled two years ago in this game,” Hunt said. “If we don’t play well, then Fulton is going to give us a fight. So I would really like to go up there, be crisp, be clean and execute. We’re good enough to do that.”
