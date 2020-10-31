Maryville showcased the variety that makes it such a difficult football team to defend Friday night against Heritage.
“Our goal every year is to find a way to be balanced on offense,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “Not just from a run-pass ratio but also from a personnel production standpoint, we want to spread the ball around. We don’t want to have an offense built around one guy, or even two guys. We want to have four or five guys that can touch the ball a lot and be productive. You are so much harder to defend when you can do that.”
In the Rebels’ 45-8 win over the Mountaineers, Hunt’s challenge might have been picking out which players deserved more chances for productivity, moving forward into playoffs. Maryville used seven different rushers and finished with eight players making pass receptions.
Parker McGill sat out the second half after picking up 119 yards on six carries including a 68-yard scoring jaunt. Craig Hilliard added 42 yards on five carries and five other backs added to the Rebels’ 198 yards rushing.
Eight different Rebels had catches helping Carson Jones and Caleb Dunfor combine for 211 yards through the air.
Noah Vaughn had five receptions. Markel Fortenberry had two catches but one was spectacular, as the junior leapt high then ripped the ball from a Heritage defender. DJ Burks had two receptions in addition to an end-zone interception on defense. Nick Dagel also had a pair of receptions.
For Heritage, the final score was not indicative of the level of play the Mountaineers showed, especially on offense in the first half.
With a running game that produced only 70 yards in 27 carries, Heritage depended on the arm of Zach Hollman. The quarterback threw some great passes in his 26 attempts, but also suffered three interceptions.
Aided by a Maryville fumbled punt reception and a fourth-down roughing the kicker flag, Heritage had two long possessions moving into the Maryville red zone. After Maryville opened the game with a scoring drive, and again after the Rebels took a 14-point lead, Heritage marched downfield with several key third-and fourth-down conversions.
Both possessions ended with Heritage suffering interceptions in the end zone. The first pick was the most frustrating. On fourth-and-four from the 10-yard line, Zach Hollman rolled to his right and appeared able to run for the first down. The senior instead pulled up and tried passing back towards the middle of the field, going against his body’s momentum. The ball went straight to the open arms of Rebel Travis Reeder.
The Mountaineers stalled on their next effort after picking up two first down but a roughing the kicker penalty gave new life. Heritage marched forward 12 plays before another fourth-down pass found itself falling into Rebel hands, this time those of DJ Burks.
“Everybody is trying to bust their tail to do the right thing, but you’re up against guys that know they are bigger and faster,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said.
“Everybody, offensive linemen to quarterback, is trying to make things right. They want to know if they can play at a level higher than they’ve played at so far this year. And that’s what can cause some of those mistakes, just trying to play so hard.”
