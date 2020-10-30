Early Maryville miscues gave Heritage chances but the Mountaineers failed to capitalize. After those few first-quarter errors, Maryville settled in and heated up to run away with a 45-8 victory Friday night at Lillard Field.
Maryville (10-0, 6-0 Region 2-6A) ends another undefeated regular season and awaits playoff brackets on its hunt for its next state championship. Heritage (2-8, 0-6) will complete its season Thursday, Nov. 5, hosting Clinton in an 11th game allowed this season for non-playoff bound teams.
Scoring on its first five possessions, Maryville opened with a six-play drive covering 70 yards and scored on a 5-yard touchdown toss from Carson Jones to Noah Vaughn.
“It’s always good to get off to a quick start,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “We executed offensively early on, and that was big.”
The Mountaineers replied strongly driving for three first downs before being forced to punt. Maryville fumbled the return, giving Heritage new life. The Rebels forced a fourth-down pass which was intercepted by Travis Reeder in the end zone.
Three plays later, Parker McGill broke through the line on a quick draw play and bolted 68 yards for another Rebel tally as the back accounted for 119 yards on six carries.
Heritage moved near midfield but after being stopped on downs, regained possession when Maryville roughed the punter. With new life, the Mountaineers again marched downfield. Facing fourth-and-8 from the 9-yard line, Zach Hollman threw a second end-zone pick this time to DJ Burks, and Maryville’s defense thwarted another scoring threat.
Heritage had held possession for 19 plays and covered 61 yards but came away empty-handed.
“When you are facing the No. 1 ranked team in your state and ranked nationally in one poll, kids are so excited,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “You can mark some of that up to trying so hard to make things work, that mistakes appear sometimes. Everybody’s trying so hard, and that’s what’s going to make some of those mistakes.”
Shaking off its own early miscues, Maryville’s defense forced three straight three-and-out possessions while the offense pushed the halftime score to 35-0.
McGill scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard burst to finish a seven play drive of 83 yards. Noah Vaughn capped the next drive with an 18-yard run combining a spin and bounce to elude tacklers. Carson Jones (12 of 19, 161 yards) found Keyshawn Harper for a 5-yard pass after Nick Dagel’s daring punt reception in traffic and short gain had set Maryville up just 35 yards from pay-dirt.
Harper’s touchdown catch came one play after Jones had a serious misfire that a Heritage defender dropped in the end zone.
Jones was replaced at quarterback after the halftime break, but initial results were no different. Carb Dunford led the Rebels downfield after the defense produced another 3-and-out. A 40-yard screen pass to Craig Hilliard set up two Hilliard runs, the last a 1-yard bash and a 42-0 lead.
Heritage got big gainers through the air with receptions from Jordan Taylor and Spencer Williams. Hollman (12 of 26 for 152 yards, three picks) then found Eli Golder in the far left corner of the end zone. A 2-point conversion pass to Jaden Jones briefly turned off the running clock with Heritage pulling to 42-8.
Markel Fortenberry got his first chance to punt for the Rebels on the next possession. Ty Elder made the final Maryville interception five plays later and the Maryville second unit moved 46 yards to set up a 27-yard Corbin Price field goal accounting for the final 45-8 margin.
“Heritage does a good job,” Hunt said. “They are so much improved from last year to this year. We had a little bend, but didn’t break.”
Maryville will officially find out its first-round opponent today (Oct. 31) when the TSSAA releases the playoff brackets.
