KNOXVILLE — While roaming the sidelines midway through the fourth quarter, junior offensive lineman Trevor Abdella posed a question to his Maryville teammates.
“Are we just a second half team?”
Through the first four games of the season, the Rebels have answered that inquiry with a resounding yes. The Rebels struggled offensively against Bearden in the first half. For the second straight week, they overcame those issues with a dominant second half. Maryville scored touchdowns on its first three second-half drives to turn a competitive game into a rout, cruising to a 28-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday at Bill Young Field. The Rebels (4-0) have outscored their four opponents 63-7 in the second half.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt reminded his players after the game that they can’t continue waiting until the second half to play their best football but, at the same time, he’s proud that they know how to finish games.
“The whole Maryville team is having a blast playing football right now,” senior linebacker Lou Burchfield told the Daily Times. “Defense is having a blast. Offense is having a blast. We are just trying to win football games and that’s what we are doing. If we keep stopping teams, the whole game of football is fun.”
The first half could have been much worse for the Rebels if their defense didn’t force stops deep inside their own territory. Thanks to two Maryville fumbles, the Bulldogs (0-3) advanced the ball inside the Rebels’ 10-yard line twice in the first half. Maryville’s defense didn’t allow the Bulldogs to reach the end zone on either occasion. Travis Reeder jumped in front of a route to intercept John Carlevato’s pass to extinguish Bearden’s first scoring threat. Two possessions later, Erik Townsend greeted Nicco Young at the 2-yard line on fourth-and-goal to preserve the shutdown.
The Bulldogs had four possessions inside Maryville territory in the first half; never once did Maryville’s defense wilt. The Rebels held Bearden to 3.1 yards per play.
“The defense did awesome tonight,” Hunt said. “To be backed up and play the whole first quarter on their side of the field and not give up a point is extremely impressive.”
Maryville’s offense finally rewarded the defense’s effort late in the second quarter with a 10-play, 81-yard drive that culminated in a Noah Vaughn four-yard touchdown run. The Rebels opened the second half with a 11-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. Jackson Phillips committed a false start on third-and-13. He redeemed himself two players later when he snagged a 26-yard touchdown pass from Carson Jones on fourth-and-four.
“In the second half, we did exactly what we said we needed to do, which was to score on the opening drive,” Hunt said. “I’m just proud of the guys for coming out and making that happen.”
Maryville’s defense continued to earn stops, and the offense kept executing. On the Rebels’ next possession, Parker McGill scampered down the right sideline for a 51-yard touchdown. McGill supplied the exclamation point early in the fourth quarter, receiving the snap from the wildcat formation and dragging tacklers into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.
“We didn’t execute real well (in the first half),” Hunt said. “I thought we mixed it up better in the second half … We just kind of got into a rhythm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.