Derek Hunt bounced around between groups of players scattered on Jim Renfro Field inside Shields Stadium and the adjacent practice field.
In a world currently defined by social distancing and quarantines, the fourth-year Maryville coach was surprised by the near-perfect turnout for the Rebels’ first voluntary summer workout after Maryville City Schools last week announced the reopening of school buildings, including athletic facilities, for limited use.
“I told our coaches to be prepared to have guys who don’t feel comfortable being here, and we were OK with that because we respect every single family in our program,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “I think it shows a lot of our kids wanted something to do. Our kids feed off routine, whether they realize it or not, and football gives them that.
“This will get them back into that routine and give them a chance to see their friends, so maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised that so many of our kids showed up.”
Tuesday felt like the first step toward normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools kept the Rebels apart for more than two months.
Maryville is still not using its weight room, and players are stretching and training in clusters of nine or less, but the ability to communicate with each other on a football field and begin its march toward the program’s 18th state championship is more than enough.
“It’s the Maryville mentality," senior defensive end Lou Burchfield said. "We come out here every day and we work our butts off because everyone knows what the standard is, and we’re trying to set a new standard every day. It is a great feeling knowing that everybody is on the same page in what we need to do and what we need to accomplish this year.”
There was some concern that the hiatus from school and the cancellation of spring practice would lead to a higher number of out-of-shape players, but the strong relationships between coaches and student-athletes that Maryville strives to build helped keep players accountable, which will be beneficial in the fall as the Rebels attempt to replace a senior class that occupied most of the starting spots on both sides of the ball.
“We have so many spots that are open and everything is a competition,” Hunt said. “We love all of our kids, every single one of them, but this is competitive high school sports and at the end of the day, the best are going to play.
“This morning may have been an eye-opener for some who realized that they might be behind somebody at their position, but that is only going to make them better.”
However, summer workouts are less for handing out starting spots and more for developing team chemistry, which Hunt said is “what wins a lot of games around here.”
It is what made the 2019 team one of the best in program history, and if participation for the first voluntary workout is any indication, this year’s squad may follow in their footsteps.
“We know what we need to do,” Burchfield said. “We talk as a team, and for us seniors specifically, we know we have to lead from the front and we have to have everybody on the same page because if we don’t, we’re not going to accomplish what we need to accomplish.
“We’re blessed in the sense that as Maryville football players, we can all become the same body and work toward our common goal.”
