A picture of the only Maryville basketball team to win a state championship hangs on a wall in the school’s gymnasium.
On the far right of the picture poses Maryville girls basketball coach Scott West, 13 years younger and an assistant coach on the boys team at the time.
“I don’t think I look that much different,” West said. “It would be nice to put another picture up there.”
The Lady Rebels (30-4) are back in the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship for the first time since 1999 and begin their hunt for the program’s first state title with a quarterfinal meeting against Whitehaven (27-3) at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. local) today inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
“They’re so good and they present so many problems,” West said. “There have been teams that we’ve played that you can really prep for and say, ‘If we do this, we’re going to be OK,’ but that’s not the case with Whitehaven. I know what we need to do and what we hope happens, but there they are going to dictate a lot of that.
“In my opinion, athletically and some of the things they do, they might be the best team down there.”
And yet, Maryville will arrive in Murfreesboro with an air of confidence given all the success it has had this season.
The Lady Rebels advanced out of arguably the hardest district in the state, finishing runner-up to No. 4 Bearden in the District 4-AAA Tournament before getting revenge in the Region 2-AAA championship game to become the second team in program history to host a sectional.
Maryville also eliminated Oak Ridge, which had reached the state tournament three consecutive years, in the region semifinals.
The winner of Maryville and Whitehaven will face the winner of Stone Memorial and Science Hill, two teams the Lady Rebels faced back in November. Maryville also holds a win over East Hamilton, which is led by 5-star prospect and Mississippi State signee Madison Hayes.
“We’ve had no slouches, and out there in Memphis, sometimes they don’t have that schedule,” West said. “We never had a night off, and these girls always responded.”
The other side of the bracket features three of the top-6 teams from the final AP Tennessee girls basketball poll published Feb. 17, but the belief amongst coaches is that there is not a favorite to win it all entering the tournament.
“It’s not like five years ago when everybody was playing for second (because of Blackman and Riverdale),” West said. “It’s going to be great tournament. There are going to be upsets and there is going to be some really good stuff that happens.”
Not a single player on this Maryville team was born the last time the program reached the state tournament, but the Lady Rebels are not content with just ending a 21-year drought.
Three wins in four days stand between Maryville and a Gold Ball it believes it is more than capable of winning.
“Their personalities won’t allow (them to be content with just getting here),” West said. “They’re ready. We talked about little eyes, big heart, and if we go into it with that, we’re going to be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.