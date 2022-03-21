Basketball at Maryville High School will have a completely different look next season.
Maryville girls basketball coach Scott West resigned Sunday night, less than a month after boys basketball coach Mark Eldridge stepped away and handed the reigns to Wes Lambert.
“I have been blessed to be at the best school with the best kids for 21 years," West said in a statement. "The administration wanted a change at my position and it was in the best interest of the girls and MHS for me to step away.
"... I thank former athletic director Larry Headrick, my past principals, and Dr. Mike Winstead for all their support over the years. I am a Rebel and love this school.”
West is the Lady Rebels' all-time winningest coach, posting a 244-102 record in 11 seasons. He was named District 4-AAA Coach of the Year in 2013, 2019 and 2020.
Maryville snapped an 11-year state tournament drought in 2020 and went back to Murfreesboro in 2021, marking the first time the program made it to the state tournament in back-to-back years. The Lady Rebels also won district championships in 2017 and 2019, region championships in 2012 and 2020 and reached the Class AAA sectionals in 2012, 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
West served as an assistant for the girls basketball program from 2001-06 and under Eldridge from 2006-10 before taking the helm of the girls basketball program.
West will continue to serve as the broadcasting teacher at Maryville as well as NFHS director but plans to coach again later down the road.
"Coaching is in my blood, and I am proud of what we built and accomplished in my time at Maryville," West said. "I will take some time to fish, ride my motorcycle, and spend much needed time with my wife, who has supported me all the way. I will coach at some level, somewhere. It’s what I do, and I am not finished, just not in the plan for me at Maryville."
