For two Maryville golfers, Thursday’s match play at Lambert Acres was a first, but the result they produced was all too familiar.
The Lady Rebels’ Rylee Tucker, Parker Miller and April Johnson wrapped up the final day of the Blount County Tournament with 12 points, ahead of Heritage (7) and William Blount (4) to claim the tournament title for the eighth-straight time.
“They did a really good job,” Maryville coach Mike Driver told The Daily Times. “We’ve got two really good freshmen that have never played match play before, so it’s a different kind of play because you’re playing the competitor instead of playing the course.
“You have to get used to that and they’ll get more experience with that, but I’m really proud of them. All of them won their matches today and they were close, but they came on strong at the end.”
According to Johnson, it was their ability to stay consistent in the two-day tournament that helped them bring the trophy back to Maryville again.
“It feels great,” Johnson said. “We’ve won it the past eight years, so it feels great. I think just all of us being very close together all the time with our scores and being really consistent helped us.”
From Driver’s perspective, the bond between the three players is what led to a win on Thursday, and what he has seen from them all season was displayed again at Lambert Acres.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have some really great golfers come through here,” Driver said. “But they’ve also been great individuals. They root for each other, they support each other. I’ve been fortunate enough to coach them.”
The Lady Rebels weren’t the only Maryville team to leave with a trophy.
The Rebels stayed on top in two days of play, finishing with a total of 24 match points to beat out defending tournament champion William Blount (21), Heritage (11) and Alcoa (10) to win for the first time since 2019 and the fifth time overall.
Maryville also did it without one of its top players in Nick Talley.
“I thought they did a good job,” Driver said. “Especially down at our bottom end. Our five and six, they won their brackets, which was great for Gage Latham and Owen King. We lost our No. 1 because he hurt his back yesterday, so Nick (Talley) didn’t play today, so we shifted everyone up one and moved Owen, who was our seventh guy, into the sixth position. It was a team effort.”
After losing out to the Governors in 2020, the Rebels returned most of the same players from that team and were happy to get the trophy back from a cross-town rival.
“We won it in 2019, but last year, William Blount was a really good team and they really turned it on and won easily,” Driver said. “It was good for our boys to play, really, the same four guys, to come back and win. I know they were really happy to get that trophy because it means a lot to them.”
