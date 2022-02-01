Two quarters made the biggest difference for the Maryville girls basketball team on Tuesday.
In the second and fourth quarter, the Lady Rebels made visiting Farragut earn every point on the defensive end while getting themselves in a rhythm offensively, but their inability to move the ball up the floor and knock down shots in the first and third quarter were too much for Maryville to overcome in a 58-42 loss.
“(Farragut’s) pressure is good, but I think we made it look better,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “There were times where I thought we could have split their traps but we didn’t, but we calmed down a bit and went on a little run and played right there with them in the second quarter before getting in another drought in the third.
“Against a team like that, if you have a three minute drought, they can take a 13-point lead and make it 19 pretty quick. That’s kind of what it was.”
Despite suffering through scoring droughts at critical times, the Lady Rebels (9-16, 2-6 District 4-4A) had other moments where it looked like a different team than the one that lost by 36 at Farragut on Jan. 11.
After the Lady Admirals (19-6, 6-2) used a commanding 15-0 run to help themselves to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, Maryville responded with eight straight points to start the second.
Kiyana Fortenberry started the run with a jumper, which was followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Tatiana Cvitcovik and Jada Edwards to pull the Lady Rebels within eight.
While Farragut managed to maintain a double-digit lead through much of the period, including a deep 3 from Keeleigh Rogers just before the buzzer to put the Lady Admirals up 34-21 at halftime, Maryville outscored them 17-14 in the second quarter.
“We made a couple of adjustments (against Farragut’s defense in the second quarter) As far as where we wanted to get the ball,” West said. “We were able to get it over and beat the pressure and then we made some shots. That was what it was about. I’ve been doing this for 25 years and you’re a whole lot better team when you make shots.”
Farragut replicated its first quarter showing in the opening minutes of the third, reasserting its dominance behind a 15-4 run through the frame that swelled its lead to 24.
For Maryville, Edwards was one of the most consistent players throughout the night, leading the team in scoring with 15 points, which included three 3-pointers.
After playing off the bench as a freshman a year ago, the sophomore has continued to show glimpse of a promising career.
“Jada’s going to be a key player for us,” West said. “She’s just a sophomore. She played a lot last year but she was a complimentary player to a lot of really good ones. Now she’s had to step up and she has. She’s going to get better and I know she’s going to work in the offseason. She gave it everything she had.”
The Lady Rebels will look for continued improvement when they step out of their daunting district slate to host Sequoyah on Thursday at 6 p.m. Maryville beat the Lady Chiefs 43-30 in a previous match up last month.
“I was proud of their effort,” West said. “I thought we competed. We didn’t quit. I thought our young kids did good against their young kids in the fourth quarter. There’s a lot to build on there and we’ve got five games coming up to finish the season, starting with Sequoyah on Thursday night, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Farragut 70, Maryville boys 60: Eleven days prior to Tuesday night, Maryville boys basketball coach Mark Eldridge stood in the locker room inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium thinking about his star player who had just suffered a potential season-ending injury.
Senior point guard Charlie Rice, the Rebels leader and top play-maker hurt his shoulder in the first half during a 70-62 loss to William Blount and early returns were that Rice would likely miss the remainder of the season.
After missing just two games, Rice made a miraculous return against Bearden last Saturday and his impact was immediately felt, but just as Maryville was getting used to having him back, it faces down the possibility of missing him again.
As Rice was leading the Rebels in a furious comeback attempt in the second half against Farragut on Tuesday, he fell to the floor with an apparent, no-contact knee injury late in the third quarter and did not return to the court.
Maryville pressed on, seemingly unfazed by the second loss of Rice in five games and clawed back from a double-digit deficit to pull within two with just over a minute left, but the Admirals closed out strong to take the key District 4-4A road win, 70-60.
“When you lose a leader like Charlie and continue to battle and what he means to us is just more than points and rebounds, he’s a leader,” Eldridge told The Daily Times. “For our guys to continue to compete and work together, I’m so proud of our guys. I sat here a week and a half ago and said that ‘tonight’s about Charlie,’ and thought maybe we had lost our leader for the rest of the year.
“To see him fight back, he’s one of the biggest competitors I’ve ever had and to see him go down again is heartbreaking. I have no words to say to him other than ‘I’m sorry.’ Our whole team is broken-hearted for Charlie.”
The Rebels (12-11, 2-5 District 4-4A) matched the Admirals step for step in the first half, trading baskets throughout the first two quarters, which saw several ties and lead changes.
Maryville took the last lead before halftime with Robbie Eldridge, who accounted for three first half 3-pointers, connecting from the corner to put his team ahead 30-29 at the second quarter buzzer.
While the Rebels went into halftime with the momentum on their side, Farragut (17-6, 6-1 District 4-4A) didn’t waste any time snatching it back in the third quarter, using a 9-2 run to take a 38-32 lead.
An Isaiah Smith 3-pointer eventually extended the Admirals’ lead to nine at the midway point of the period and everything seemed to be going Farragut’s way.
“We came out, we had a little back-cut play out of the gate and got a layup,” Eldridge said. “(Farragut) is, I think, the best team in our league and we knew they would come out strong (in the third quarter). We got two or three good looks, just didn’t make them and they got a little bit of an advantage.”
The Maryville offense started to get shots to fall in the last two-plus minutes of the third. The Rebels made their own run, starting with a pair of Eli Elkins free throws. Nick Johnson hauled in a defensive rebound on Farragut’s ensuing possession and hit Rice in stride down the floor to set up the score before Rice knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night to pull the Rebels within four.
Farragut answered, but Rice came through again with an and-1 to make it 47-44 after the free throw with less than 24 seconds to go in the third. Initially following his exit, the Admirals used a 10-3 run to again quell Maryville’s momentum.
The Rebels proved it had one last push in them as David Coon hit a 3 with one minute, six seconds left to again pull the Rebels within three, but Farragut used the clock to its advantage and made the most of its trips to the free throw line to put it away for good.
“We played hard tonight and we played together tonight,” Eldridge said. “We’ve got to continue that. Although it was a home game, it was a game that we can build on going into the tournament. I was proud of our guys tonight.”
