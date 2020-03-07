It was a moment Maryville has seemingly been destined for ever since the season tipped off back in November.
Everybody on the Lady Rebels bench rose to their feet and cheered as junior Denae Fritz dribbled near midcourt as the final seconds of a Class AAA sectional meeting with Daniel Boone ticked off the clock. The buzzer sounded on a 64-50 victory and Maryville stormed the court to celebrate its first state tournament berth since 1999.
“We’ve wanted this for Coach (Scott) West and ourselves for so long,” senior Grayson Patterson told The Daily Times. “This is what Maryville is all about and this is what we work for. The expectation for every sport is (to reach state), so we wanted to make a statement for girls basketball.”
Maryville (30-4) will learn its draw for the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center at 2 p.m. today.
Much like most of the season, the Lady Rebels left little doubt about being Murfreesboro-bound after Fritz scored their first 12 points to set the tone for a dominant performance in which it never trailed.
Daniel Boone (20-13) hung around until midway through the second quarter when Maryville rattled off 10 unanswered points highlighted by a pair of Patterson 3s off the bench. Kayla Gibson scored to end the run, but Patterson and junior Gracie Midkiff answered with back-to-back 3s to give the Lady Rebels a 17-point advantage with three minutes, three seconds remaining in the first half.
“The shots were great, but what was really great was (Patterson’s) defensive pressure and rebounding,” West said. “She did a great job with all of that, and then the icing on the cake were the 3s. That really sparked us and pegged us to a 14-point lead, and then we just held on.”
Maryville limited Daniel Boone to three points over the final 7:12 of the second quarter to take a 33-15 lead into halftime.
“We knew we had to go out and guard them,” Patterson said. “We weren’t taking them lightly because they were huge and they have Jaycie Jenkins, and she’s really good player. In the beginning we kind of set the tone and I think it kind of scared them a bit.”
The Lady Rebels defensive effort was nearly as stout in the second half — they surrendered 16 points in the third and 19 in the fourth — but their offensive efficiency allowed them to keep plenty of distance between themselves and the Lady Trailblazers.
A Jenkins layup pulled Daniel Boone with 12, prompting senior Taylor West to exclaim, “We need to finish it,” during the ensuing timeout.
Fritz broke Daniel Boone’s full-court press with ease moments later for a layup and Maryville held the Lady Trailblazers to four points over the final two minutes.
“They were going to have to make great plays down the stretch and I felt like we had enough,” West said. “They weren’t athletic enough to pressure us, so it was going to be really tough for them to do that. We made shots and we made plays.”
Fritz scored a game-high 25 points and Patterson tallied 11. Senior Katie Cunningham and Midkiff each added nine points apiece.
Each member of the Lady Rebels climbed a ladder and cut a piece of the net to commemorate a moment the program has waited more than two decades for, and they hope they can have a similar celebration in Murfreesboro.
“This isn’t it,” Patterson said. “We’re going over there to get a Gold Ball.”
