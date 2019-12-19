KNOXVILLE — Maryville coach Scott West said he has his team’s attention after it suffered back-to-back losses.
The Lady Rebels dropped two District 4-AAA games last week, but they appeared locked in on moving forward Thursday against Fulton in the 5Star Preps Classic at Fulton.
Maryville didn’t allow a field goal in the third quarter en route to a 63-33 win over the Falcons.
“Over the last two games, I think we’ve made strides,” West said. “We’re just concentrating on getting better now, and I think we’re just as good as we were last year.”
The Lady Rebels didn’t drop their first game last season until January, when a 44-39 loss to Farragut snapped their 19-game win streak.
By that point in the season, West said there was additional pressure on the Lady Rebels to remain undefeated.
Now, they can just focus on improving. What that entailed against Fulton was gaining enough of a lead early to give younger players some experience. Every Lady Rebel saw at least five minutes on the court against the Falcons.
“Some of those sophomores and freshmen were able to get some valuable playing time, and that’ll reap benefits later on in the year and definitely next year,” West said. “My goal was not to beat Fulton by 70. I didn’t care if we won by 10. No matter what, they were going to finish the game.”
Maryville jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Aaliyah Vananda led the way for the Lady Rebels with 16 points — 13 of which she scored in the second quarter.
Maryville entered halftime ahead 40-22 before allowing Fulton one third-quarter point.
“Defensively, I was proud of our effort,” West said. “We were just trying to trap them a little bit — take them out of their flow and create some turnovers. …Defensively, I’m proud of where we’re at.”
Maryville was also 19-for-22 from the foul line.
The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight after downing Knoxville West, 60-23, on Tuesday. Their first loss of the season came to Bearden followed by another one to Heritage three days later.
West said the district is “as strong as it has ever been.”
“I think we’re just as good as we were last year,” West said. “Yeah, Heritage got us. That’s fine. They’ve got to play us again. Bearden got us — they’ve got to play us again, so we’re going to be fine.”
Next up for Maryville is Jefferson County at 6 p.m. Friday at Fulton.
Union County (7-2) limited William Blount (9-4) to three third-quarter points while outscoring the Lady Governors by 15 points.
The Lady Govs were 6-for-16 in free throws.
“It’s hard to win a game when you score three points in a quarter,” William Blount coach Todd Wright said. “We slipped back into some old habits of letting our offense dictate our defense. When we’re not scoring, it affects our effort and intensity on the defensive end, and we’re not getting stops. You can’t let that happen.”
The first half was back and forth. William Blount matched Union County’s points in the first and second quarters, and the teams entered halftime tied 31-31.
It was then that the floodgates opened for the Patriots. They hit three of their seven 3-pointers in the third quarter for a 46-34 lead entering the fourth.
Wright said the Lady Govs entered the game aware of Union County’s long-range shooting capabilities.
“We knew they could shoot it,” Wright said. “We knew they were going to pretty much play five guards and put everybody on the perimeter. … We knew they’d be hard to guard, and we didn’t do a very good job guarding them in anything that we played.”
The Lady Govs were no longer making up for those defensive lapses on the offensive end. After making six 3-pointers in the first half, William Blount went cold from behind the arc until late in the fourth quarter.
Union County pulled ahead by 14 early in the fourth before William Blount showed some life with seven unanswered points.
Down 50-36 with less than three minutes remaining, McKenna Myers hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Govs. Kendyl Tillie cut the deficit to single digits when she drove into the paint, weaving through Union County players for layup.
Sara Kagley capped the run with a pair of free throws with less than two minutes left. It was as close as the Lady Govs would get to closing the gap.
William Blount will face Fulton at 4:30 Friday at Fulton.
“It was too little, too late,” Wright said. “The only thing you can control for sure every night is your effort and, when you’re not making shots, you have to have even better effort.”
