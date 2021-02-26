There are plenty of ways to measure if a basketball season was a successful one, but whether or not a team is still playing come March is among the most telling criteria.
The Maryville girls became among the programs to punch their ticket to next week’s postseason action Friday when they cruised past Knoxville Halls, 65-33, in the quarterfinals of the Region 2-AAA tournament in a contest at Maryville’s James Campbell Gymnasium. The Lady Rebels advance to play Oak Ridge at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
“It’s an awesome feeling. That’s our goal — to get to March every year,” Maryville senior Denae Fritz told The Daily Times. “Now that we’ve accomplished that, we’ve got to keep winning to get to the state tournament.”
Fritz led Maryville (23-5) with a game-high 24 points while Gracie Midkiff joined her in double figures with 15 for the Lady Rebels.
“I thought we rebounded the ball well. … We missed a lot of easy shots, but we shared the ball,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “When you’re playing in March, then you know you had a good season. It will be a great season no matter what, but we’re going to see what we can do and get to work Sunday and try to prep as best we can for Oak Ridge.”
The Lady Rebels wasted no time pulling away from Halls. Fritz scored 13 points in the first quarter to give Maryville a 17-10 advantage entering the second. The Lady Rebels extended that lead to 37-13 at halftime with 13 unanswered points to cap the scoring for the frame. Fritz accounted for six of those.
“I just realize it could potentially be my last game, and I’m going to leave it all out there,” Fritz said. “Tournament time me is kind of a different me.”
Midkiff opened the second half with a steal she took in for a layup, and the Lady Rebels stayed in control from there. They outscored the Lady Red Devils by 11 points in the third quarter for a 58-23 lead entering the final frame.
Maryville also got some good minutes off the bench. Navy Gentry was among the reserves that shined with three 3-pointers in the third quarter. The Lady Rebels also limited Hall’s top player, Macy Kirby, to nine points.
“We knew Macy Kirby was a good player and they’ve had a good season,” West said. “Defensively, I thought we did a good job contesting. Denae was Denae —she made a lot of plays. One rebound she got coming across the lane over four people was big-time. …
“To win by 30 and not shoot it well, we’ll take it, and we’ve got our hands full Monday night against a really good Oak Ridge team.”
After the game, the Lady Rebels gathered around West’s cellphone and watched the final minute and a half of Oak Ridge’s matchup against Farragut to determine their next opponent. Oak Ridge (21-4) took the win, 67-58, to advance to Monday’s semifinal against Maryville.
Maryville and Oak Ridge also met in last season’s region semis, which the Lady Rebels won, 71-67.
The Wildcats’ top scorer is Khamari Mitchell-Steen, who scored 25 points against the Admirals.
“We’re excited about still playing,” West said.
“Our goals are in front of us. We know that Oak Ridge has the same goals, and we know we’re going to get their best game.”
