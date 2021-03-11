MURFREESBORO — Maryville walked into Murphy Center with an air of confidence that eluded it a year ago when it suffered a first-round defeat to Whitehaven, but it was reminded how quickly a season can come to an end when it watched the two top-ranked teams in the state, Bradley Central and Bearden, lose Thursday in the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship.
“We talked about it and said, ‘We can’t let that happen to us,’” Maryville coach Scott West said. “I think we responded really well in the first four minutes of the game and kind of made a statement that we were going to play.
“We did not want to be in a caravan heading back to East Tennessee.”
Instead, the biggest concern the Lady Rebels had was trying to figure out what was available to eat in Murfreesboro in the waning hours of the day after a 57-39 victory over Page that marked the program’s first state tournament win since 1923.
“Obviously, our goal was to get right back here after coming here last year and losing the first game by three,” Maryville senior guard Denae Fritz said. “For us to be the first team to win in the state tournament in that long means a lot to us.”
The Lady Rebels (27-6) will face Blackman (22-3), which defeated Arlington, 58-40, at 9:30 p.m. today for a spot in the state championship game.
Maryville hampered its chances of being in this position a year ago when it went 1-for-12 from the floor — including 1-of-7 from behind the 3-point line — in the opening quarter against Whitehaven, but it looked much more comfortable this time around.
Fritz scored five unanswered points in the opening 53 seconds to peg the Lady Rebels to a lead they never relinquished. Maryville senior guard Aaliyah Vananda answered an Abigail Ward 3-pointer with one of her own, and then hit another to dash a short spurt from Page (22-8) before Maryville closed the quarter with a 16-9 lead.
“Last year there were a lot of nerves with it being the first time being at state since 1999,” Fritz said. “There was a lot of pressure, but being back this year, it was kind of like that pressure was lifted. It felt a lot easier coming out.”
The Lady Rebels spent the next 13 minutes on the verge of pulling away before finally breaking through with a 10-2 run to close the third. Vananda kickstarted the flurry with a layup that was followed by a mid-range jumper from freshman forward Jada Edwards and a fastbreak layup from senior guard Gracie Midkiff. Fritz split a pair of free throws, Midkiff hit a 3 and Edwards made a layup after a bucket from Page’s Lili Wilken to complete the run.
Maryville’s advantage never slipped below 12 points as its defense limited Page to two made field goals in the final period. It is the 12th time this season Maryville has held an opponent under 40 points, and it did so without resorting to its stifling full-court pressure — an effort to preserve its energy for a championship run.
The Lady Rebels will likely not get that luxury against the Lady Blaze, who are led by 3-star Vanderbilt commit Iyana Moore. Maryville boasts the top-tier talent in Fritz, Vananda and Midkiff to counter Blackman, and that trio is focused on adding a couple more milestones to their already historic careers.
“I think Blackman, in my opinion, may be the best of the four teams left,” West said. “We’re not going to be intimidated. We’re going to come out and we’re going to play, but we know we have to play well.”
