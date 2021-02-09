Aaliyah Vananda was having an uncharacteristically off day from the foul line in Tuesday night’s District 4-AAA matchup against Farragut.
She had missed three of her four free throw attempts when, with the game tied with 5.3 seconds left in double overtime, she had the chance to rectify that stat from the foul line.
“I missed a few — kind of got in my head — but I knew I had the opportunity to get us ahead,” Vananda said. “Once I knocked the first one down, I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got this.’”
She was right. A 78% free throw shooter this season, Vananda made both foul shots to help the Lady Rebels pull out a 62-60 double-overtime victory and extend their winning streak to six. Vananda led Maryville (20-4, 10-3) with 15 points.
A win is a win, but Maryville coach Scott West said the Lady Rebels were not at their best, as evidenced by their 9-for-18 shooting from the foul line.
“This was not the Maryville basketball team that we’ve been all year,” West said. “We had some uncharacteristic turnovers, we didn’t make free throws, and we still won.”
Farragut (14-5, 7-5) took a 16-15 edge entering the second quarter when, in the final minute of the first frame, the Admirals hit a 3 and made a buzzer-beater from beneath the basket to pull ahead. Maryville snagged back the lead by opening the second quarter with five straight points and didn’t relinquish it until the final two minutes when Farragut hit a trio of unanswered 3-pointers for a 27-25 halftime advantage.
“I said, ‘Here’s the deal, body language coming out of this locker room is the most important thing we can have right now,’” West said he told his team at half. “‘How are you going to deal with that (run)?’ And I thought we did well.”
The third quarter featured seven lead changes, and Gracie Midkiff was largely to credit for Maryville’s success on both ends of the court. Midkiff gave the Lady Rebels their first advantage of the frame when she stole an inbounds pass and put it up for a layup. She scored their next points, too, after making a steal and feeding Vananda in transition. Vananda couldn’t quite gain control of the ball but saved it from sailing out of bounds, and Midkiff was there to catch it and put it up for a bucket to give Maryville a 30-29 edge.
With 2:30 left in the third quarter, Midkiff capitalized on her own steal with a 3 from the corner to put the Lady Rebels ahead 39-37. They didn’t trail again for the rest of regulation.
Vananda capped the third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer that gave Maryville a 44-39 lead entering the fourth. Farragut managed to tie the score at 46 with a 3-point play with four and a half minutes remaining, but Emma Meschede matched that with a 3-pointer on the Lady Rebels’ ensuing possession to keep momentum in Maryville’s favor.
Farragut’s Avery Strickland made sure the Admirals didn’t fold, though. She tied the score again at 49 with less than 30 seconds left before Vananda responded with what — for a moment — appeared to be the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining.
That was all the time Strickland needed to drive down the court and score to tie it at 51 and create overtime.
“I just saw the lane, and I knew that we had to score pretty quickly,” Vananda said. “(Then Strickland) kind of got loose and she went down and hit it. … Overtime to me is like another game. We’re going to pull it out.”
Farragut jumped out to a 55-51 lead in overtime, but the Lady Rebels ended the frame with four unanswered points — courtesy of Meschede and Vananda — to further extend the game.
It appeared Maryville finally had control when a Vananda free throw put the Lady Rebels ahead 59-55 with under a minute left, but Ashlyn Sheridan gave the Admirals a spark when she drained a contested 3-pointer that made it a one-point game with 43 seconds remaining.
Meschede — who finished 3 for 4 from the foul line — stretched Maryville’s lead to 60-58 with a free throw before Keeleigh Rogers scored for Farragut with 12 seconds remaining to tie the game one last time.
“(Meschede) hit a couple big 3s in the second half and made a couple big free throws,” West said. “When you take that into account, we don’t win the game without her.”
Joining Vananda in double figures for Maryville was Midkiff (13 points), Meschede (11 points) and Denae Fritz (11 points).
The Lady Rebels will wrap up their regular season Friday on Senior Night against Alcoa.
“We’re excited for Alcoa,” West said. “We are not going to take them for granted at all. We will be ready to play.”
Farragut boys 66, Maryville 62: The Rebels got off to a slow start, and Farragut made them pay with their first victory over Maryville since 2016.
Farragut (11-10, 9-5) limited the Rebels (17-7, 10-3) to just two second-quarter points to enter halftime ahead 25-18. It’s the third game in a row in which Maryville has trailed at halftime. The Rebels also did so against Hardin Valley and Lenoir City last week before pulling away for wins.
“When you don’t come out and perform well in the first half, you are always having to come out and fight uphill battles,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “I thought we played a lot harder in the second half. We just didn’t play as a unit like we are supposed to and like we need to.”
Jack Brown led Maryville with 24 points while Nick Johnson joined him in double figures with 14 for the Rebels.
Maryville will host West on Wednesday.
“A lot of times, nights like tonight make you better down the road,” Eldridge said. “As much as we hate to lose, we will learn from this and be better out the gate tomorrow night.”
