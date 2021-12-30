Maryville found the silver lining from the dark clouds of poor outside shooting in a 52-30 win over Kingston in Thursday morning action at the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament.
With every miss from beyond the arc, Jada Edwards had another chance for a rebound and potential put-back. The sophomore forward finished a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Rebels (7-9) limited Kingston (5-9) to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters.
Maryville missed all nine of its attempts from beyond the arc in the first quarter but Edwards seized the opportunity to reign in the paint, scoring all 10 Lady Rebel points in the lane for an early 10-9 lead.
With sophomore Karly Hunt setting the tone by starting the second quarter with a Maryville steal, Kingston did not score again until less than four minutes remained before the halftime break. Edwards scored after the pilfer on an assist from Emma Meschede, then had two of her four assists, feeding Tatianna Cvitkovic and Ella Lott for easy layups.
Cvitkovic finally canned a Lady Rebel 3-pointer to counter the first Kingston score of the quarter, and Maryville pulled out to a 25-13 lead at the break.
Shooting only 1-for 12 on long-range shots at the half, the Lady Rebels did a better job in the third quarter of finding creases in the Kingston zone for layups and short jumpers to increase the lead to 41-20 entering the final quarter.
After one last rebound and put-back, then a short jumper set up by a nice assist from sophomore Lott, Edwards and the rest of the Maryville main rotation rested for most of the fourth quarter.
“My guards fed it to me in the right positions and gave me opportunities to go in and score,” Edwards told The Daily Times. “We just crashed the boards today because we felt we were bigger than them. We were determined to finish this tournament on a win and show what we could do.”
The only flaw in her performance came on free throws. Edwards missed all four shots from the stripe, two of which saw her miss chances for old-fashioned, three-the-hard-way plays.
Senior Cvitkovic finished with eight points and hit the only other Lady Rebel free-throw shot attempt for an and-one score late in the third quarter.
The Lady Rebels finished 3-of-15 on 3-point shots, but Kingston had an even worse game from beyond the arc, finishing with just one trey on 17 attempts. Maryville used a 1-2-2 zone defense, which stifled outside shooting. Kingston created 17 turnovers, several of which were caused by poor passes trying to find inside cutters.
The Lady Yellowjackets were led by Macey Neal with six points. Braxton Fritz, Addison Roberts and Whitley Burum each added five points.
“We did well (in other games of the tournament against Webb and Powell) on defense, too,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “Defensively, we buy in and we know what we have to do. The girls are getting there. We’re not perfect yet, but we’re getting closer.”
Maryville faces a tough challenge hosting Bearden in the District 4-4A opener on Jan. 7.
