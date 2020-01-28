The Maryville girls basketball team extended its win streak to 13 games on Tuesday night with a 69-28 road victory over Knoxville West.
The Lady Rebels have won 11 of those 13 games by at least 20 points.
They get a chance to avenge one of their three losses when they play host to Heritage at 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.