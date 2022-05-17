It played out just as Christian Burns envisioned it.
On the court at Maryville High School, the Lady Rebels’ tennis coach pulled Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura to the side following their District 4-AA doubles championship loss to William Blount’s Ella Webb and Ava Webb on May 8 and told them they would have another shot at the pair.
To get that second opportunity, Huffer and Shimamura had to beat West’s duo of Annie Hodge and Beanie Miller in the Region 2-AA semifinals. They did that, setting up a rematch with the Webb sisters in the region championship match, this time with a berth in the Class AA state tournament on the line.
Huffer and Shimamura won the match, splitting the first to sets before claiming the third to grasp a 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 victory on Tuesday at William Blount High School, becoming the first players from the Maryville girls tennis team to make the state tournament since 2016.
“The message (after the district championship loss) was that we had to correct some things that (Webb and Webb) did to us in the district championship,” Burns told The Daily Times. “They short balled us all day in that match, but we didn’t see that that much today. We saw it a couple of times, but I thought our girls did a great job of making the adjustment. We changed our mindset and hitting down the line instead of hitting at a cross-court angle. That was a big difference right there.”
It was in the region final a year ago that Ella Webb and Estella Bookout beat Huffer and her former doubles partner Angelique Beswick to represent William Blount at the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Having lost that match and the district championship match last week served as motivation for Huffer and Shimamura, who both have not yet played in the state tournament in their careers.
Now, as seniors, they’ll get the opportunity.
“(Losing in the region championship last season was) definitely motivation, especially being seniors,” Huffer said. “That’s the peak of playing high school sports, making it to state. It’s really cool that we get to join all of the other really talented high school teams. I’m very excited.”
Given the two doubles teams’ recent history, it was no surprise that it took three sets to decide a winner. Just like in its district championship match, Maryville won the first set and gave itself a chance to wrap up its region title in the second, but the Webbs fought back to give themselves another chance by adjusting to Huffer and Shimamura’s approach.
“In that first set, especially, we were cruising, finding open court really well,” Burns said. “In the second set, it was a different story. The Webb girls got warmed up. They were slow starters a little bit, but they stepped up in that second set and played a lot more aggressively. Our girls had to keep making adjustments.”
Huffer and Shimamura looked in position to run away with it in the third set and start booking their rooms in Murfreesboro next week, jumping out to a 5-2 lead. Webb and Webb didn’t go quietly, however, battling back to pull within one at 5-4.
“That third set, that was the price of admission. That’s what you came for,” Burns said. “We knew that it was going to happen in three sets. We knew that it was a possibility. What a great third set. We were up 5-2 and I thought, boy, we’re going to put this away and we’ll be fine but (Webb and Webb) got momentum back, held it and broke serve. For our girls to pull this off 7-5 in the third, I will take it all day long.”
Despite the Webbs closing the gap with everything on the line, Huffer and Shimamura didn’t feel like they were going to lose. They didn’t play like it, either.
“I was relaxed,” Shimamura said. “We were still winning, so I was relaxed the whole time.”
“It was little bit like, ‘OK, don’t panic,’” Huffer added. “We’re still playing well.”
William Blount coach Wendy Petty knew beating Huffer and Shimamura twice in as many weeks would be a daunting task. The biggest difference she saw in the way the Webbs played in the region championship compared to how it performed in the district championship was their less aggressive approach at times.
“It’s hard (to beat a team twice),” Petty said. “(Huffer and Shimamura) played great. I can’t take away anything from them. They played great and our girls did, too. Maryville just played a little bit better. I don’t think we were as active at the net today as we were (in the district championship).”
Where the Webbs were unable to take advantage at the net, Huffer and Shimamura were when they needed to be. Because of that, their season will continue on to Tennessee prep tennis’ biggest stage at MTSU’s Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro on May 26.
Burns made sure to remind them of that after the match.
“It was nice for us to flip the script this year,” Burns said. “It’s our turn. That’s what I reminded the girls. It’s our time. It’s our turn. Stay poised and control the net. We did that today.”
