KNOXVILLE — The shift on the court began with a shift in mentality.
When Maryville’s Maddie Myers and Lea Washburn got down on themselves during their Region 2-AA championship match against William Blount’s Ava Webb and Reese Boring at the Knoxville Racquet Club, their mistakes were amplified on the scorecard. When they pushed past those miscues and refocused, their play picked up.
“I think it was more mental for us,” Myers told The Daily Times. “Whenever we really get in our head and start thinking too much about all of our mistakes, it really screws with us. So I think just clearing our heads really got us back into the game.”
Myers and Washburn didn’t just get back into it, either. They finished in strong fashion, completing a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 win over Reese and Boring to punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.
“I think when we both really realized that we can win this, and we really want to go to state, and we can, (the momentum shifted),” Washburn said. “And we did. I’m so proud of us.”
Maryville coach Christian Burns predicted prior to the match that it would go to three sets, as the pairs’ previous matchup, for the district championship, did.
He was correct, as Reese and Boring battled back after dropping the first set to win the second and force a third.
“They fought for every point, every game,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty said. “They just came up a little short. Take that feeling and put it towards next year and get better over the summer and then in the fall, and we’ll be ready for next year.”
The win not only sends Maryville’s young duo to state, but also continues a recent streak for the program in sending players to Murfreesboro. That was a goal for the team this season, and Myers and Washburn made good on that plan Tuesday.
“I saw a lot of heart and a lot of ambition for them to go to state as a freshman and a sophomore,” Burns said. “That’s big-time. Extremely proud of both of them for this accomplishment, and the sky’s the limit as we build around our top four players.”
“That was one of our major goals as a team when we talked about it at the beginning of the season,” he added. “We put it up on the whiteboard that we wanted to push somebody from the individual side again to the state tournament, whether it’s boys, whether it’s girls, and we’ve been fortunate for the last two years to get somebody to state. So really cool to do that again.”
Cupp, Macon book return: Bayler Cupp and John Macon have had a year to think about their last trip to the state tournament.
There, with the matches shortened due to adverse weather, the William Blount duo bowed out in the first round with a loss to Station Camp’s Carter Ramthun and Chase Etheredge. Though simply making the tournament was a historic feat for the pair, as no William Blount boys doubles team had ever done so, it left a sour taste in their mouths.
Cupp and Macon earned another shot at the Spring Fling, as they defeated Hardin Valley’s Garrett Anderson and Billy Bennett, 6-2, 6-0, to book a return trip to the state tournament for their senior season.
“I think last year and how state went, that’s been more motivation for them to get back to it,” Petty said. “There’s something to prove, and they want to go out and have a better showing this year. … There’s some motivation there for John and Bayler to do well, to get past that first round and up playing Friday in the championship match.”
That state loss has been in the backs of Cupp and Macon’s minds all season, one in which they have grown to become even better versions of themselves on the court. They’ll take their improved selves to Murfreesboro next week, planning for a much better outcome this time around.
“We thought last year at state, we didn’t represent ourselves like we wanted to,” Macon said. “This year, we feel like we’re a lot better, and we think we have a good chance.”
“I just think we’re playing better with each other than we were last year,” Cupp added. “We’ve improved on the court, with our strokes, volleys, serves and stuff like that.”
