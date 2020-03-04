KNOXVILLE — A roaring ovation ensued as Maryville dribbled out the clock and the jubilation did not stop after the final buzzer sounded.
The Lady Rebels’ celebration inside the locker room was raucous, and a crowd of Maryville fans lined the hallway to applaud the Lady Rebels yet again after a 61-45 victory over Bearden on Wednesday for the program’s first region championship in eight years (2011-12).
“This has been our dream since Day 1,” junior guard Gracie Midkiff told The Daily Times. “We’ve always talked about being the second team to host sub-state at Maryville, and it’s a great feeling (to accomplish that).”
Maryville (29-4) will host Daniel Boone (20-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class AAA sectionals with an opportunity to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1999.
A loss would have put the Lady Rebels in the exact scenario that spelled the end of their season a year ago — traveling nearly two hours to Science Hill — and a slow start reminiscent of the poor shooting performance that cost Maryville against Bearden (29-3) in the District 4-AAA championship looked like it may make that a possibility.
This time around, though, the Lady Rebels did not let missed shots and turnovers that resulted in an early 11-point deficit compound into an offensive disaster.
Junior Aaliyah Vananda drilled back-to-back 3s to kickstart a 15-2 run at the end of the first half that sent Maryville into the intermission with a 27-25 lead.
“Those shots were extremely important,” Vananda said. “They brought us back to tempo and we turned around and played defense. It got us rolling.”
“I thought that (run) really changed the momentum, and we never really let them get a flow going offensively,” Maryville coach Scott West added. “I thought defensively we were really, really good.”
The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Rebels by 17 in the first meeting between the two while the last two have been decided by seven points or fewer. A strong finish helped the Maryville claim a lopsided victory of its own against its district rival.
Bearden’s Emma Stone hit a 3 with four minutes, 28 seconds remaining to cut Maryville’s lead to 44-41, but senior Jazz Ervin responded with a second-chance layup on the ensuing possession and Midkiff added her fourth 3-pointer moments later to start putting distance between the two.
The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 12-2, over the final three minutes.
“When (Midkiff) hit that 3, the bench exploded and you could kind of feel it right there,” West said. “You knew Bearden wasn’t going to lay down, and they didn’t. They tried to fight back, but … they’re not used to being down eight or 10, and they just struggled a little bit.”
Junior Denae Fritz tallied a game-high 17 points to wrap up Region 2-AAA Tournament MVP honors. Vananda scored 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half, and Midkiff added 12.
Ervin also registered 12 points to help her and fellow seniors Katie Cunningham, Grayson Patterson and Taylor West become the first senior class to win 100 career games.
It was one of several accomplishments the Lady Rebels achieved Wednesday, and they have a chance to add a few more this weekend and next week.
“I think tonight we’ll celebrate this one for sure, but I think at practice tomorrow we’ll have put it behind us,” Midkiff said. “We have to keep moving forward.”
