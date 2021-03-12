MURFREESBORO — Maryville senior guard Denae Fritz charged through the lane as fellow senior Aaliyah Vananda hit her in stride for a transition layup that gave the Lady Rebels their largest lead of the night.
Blackman called a timeout, and in the moment, it seemed as if Maryville was on the verge of producing a similar third-quarter run to the one that allowed it to cruise to its first state tournament victory since 1923 against Page on Thursday.
Instead, the Lady Blaze flipped the script and put a disappointing end to the Lady Rebels’ season with a 54-44 defeat in the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship semifinals inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
“We just lost our composure,” West said. “You can’t win a game in two minutes, but you sure as heck can lose one. … Sometimes they just make shots and there’s not a lot you can do about it.
“I’m proud of this team. It was a fun ride.”
Fritz’s layup gave Maryville (27-7) a 32-26 lead with two minutes, nine seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Blackman’s Iyana Moore checked back in with four fouls after the timeout and answered with a 3-pointer that kickstarted a 17-0 run that propelled Blackman to a championship bout with Lebanon at 6 p.m. ET today.
Victoria Page closed the third period with back-to-back 3s, the last of which beat the buzzer, to give the Lady Blaze their first lead of the second half. Moore sank a pair of free throws to begin the fourth, Page followed with a 3 and Emily Monson capped the run with another long ball.
The Rebels committed three of their 15 turnovers during that stretch and lacked an aggressiveness necessary to put Blackman (23-3) in a compromising position considering it had four players with three or more fouls.
“We had opportunities (to take advantage of their foul trouble) and we didn’t take them,” West said. “We had an opportunity we just couldn’t make plays. Blackman is really good and they made plays. I don’t think there’s any shame in how we performed. I think everybody who watched us play knows that we belonged here and that we could have won that game.
“There’s a lot of things you could do differently, but the one thing I wouldn’t do is trade locker rooms.”
The talented trio that carried Maryville to the state semifinals attempted to rally and reach the final game of the season with Vananda splitting a pair of free throws before Fritz made a mid-range jumper to cut the deficit to single digits.
Midkiff corralled an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer from junior forward Emma Mechede for a putback and scored in transition after a Vananda steal on the ensuing possession to make it 43-39 with 3:07 left to play.
“I never doubted us, even when we were down 11, because we’ve been down that far with that much time left and come back plenty of times,” Midkiff said. “We never gave up, and that’s really special, but there was never a doubt in my mind that we could come back and win it.”
That belief never manifested.
Blackman reeled off 11 unanswered points to pull away for good, a stretch that included Fritz fouling out in the final game of her prolific career. Midkiff and Vananda soon joined her on the bench for an emotional embrace as the closing seconds ticked away — a melancholy moment for three careers that ended two victories short of the only remaining accomplishment left to attain.
“It was really sad but special at the same time,” Fritz said. “All three of us have played together since the second grade, and it just sucks that is going to be our last time ever playing together. It was sad, but it was like a last goodbye together.”
