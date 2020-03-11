MURFREESBORO — Maryville was not going to let its historic season end without a fight.
The Lady Rebels entered the fourth quarter of their Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship quarterfinal with a 16-point deficit before rediscovering the shooting touch and defensive disruptiveness that made them a state championship contender.
Maryville clawed back to give itself a couple opportunities to take the lead late, but juniors Gracie Midkiff and Aaliyah Vananda each missed a 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds that put an end to its comeback bid in a 66-63 loss to Whitehaven on Wednesday inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
“That whole time I thought we were going to win, even when we were down big,” junior Denae Fritz said. “Not one time did I think we were going to lose. At the start of the fourth quarter, I was like, ‘How bad do we want it right here,’ because we were down big and you have to make shots late in the game.
“We did, but we missed a couple late and that happens.”
Fritz and senior Katie Cunningham combined to hit three 3s in the first one minute, 14 seconds of the fourth quarter to kickstart the rally, and Midkiff pulled Maryville (30-5) within one with another shot from distance with 2:20 remaining.
Vananda and Midkiff each hit a 3 in the final two minutes to dash a couple short Whitehaven spurts, but those were the last shots Maryville hit.
Midkiff missed a wide-open look from the corner with 18 seconds remaining that would have given the Lady Rebels a 65-64 lead. Cunningham got the offensive rebound and passed it out to Vananda, who missed another 3 five seconds later.
“I knew it was off a little bit,” Midkiff said. “I had confidence, but it just came off wrong.”
Hawkins split a pair of free throws on Whitehaven’s ensuing possession that gave Maryville one last chance, but Vananda was unable to corral a half-court pass from Midkiff that went out of bounds and put an end to one of the most successful seasons in program history.
“We’ve had a great year and we’ve done a lot of good things, and this team didn’t feel like they were done yet, and I think they displayed that in the (fourth quarter),” Maryville coach Scott West said. “There was no quit in them. They were playing for each other and they were playing to advance, and that’s what they’ve done all year.
“Are we disappointed? Of course we are, but I wouldn’t trade locker rooms, I’ll tell you that.”
The Lady Rebels should not hang their heads for long after finishing runner-up to No. 4 Bearden in the toughest district in the state before getting revenge in the Region 2-AAA championship game to become the second team in program history to host a sectional.
Maryville took care of business on that stage, too, knocking off Daniel Boone to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1999.
“I’ve been doing this for 23 years and this is the truest team that has ever walked (on the court),” West said. “… They just love to play, they love each other and they do what’s right. This whole group of seniors, I’ve known them since they were in kindergarten, and not being in summer camp with them and not doing those things is going to be tough, but we’ve got a great core of kids coming back.
“Maryville basketball is solid and strong, and that’ll continue no matter who is coaching them.”
The graduation of seniors Taylor West, Grayson Patterson, Cunningham and Ervin leave Maryville with some holes to fill, but it returns the core of Fritz, Midkiff and Vananda that hopes to not only get back on this stage next season but also win the program’s first state tournament game since 1923 and its first championship.
“Our goal next year is to come back here and win the whole thing,” Fritz said. “This year, we just fell a little short.”
