The Maryville girls golf team won a first-hole playoff against William Blount earn a victory in a tightly-contested match in which the two teams and Heritage finished within two strokes of each other Tuesday at Green Meadow Country Club.
The Lady Rebels and the Lady Governors each shot a 93 to force the playoff while the Lady Mountaineers finished at 95.
William Blount's Anna Lewis posted the best round of the match with an 8-over 44, followed closely by Maryville's Parker Miller and her 45. Hannah Smelcer recorded a team-best 47 for Heritage.
The Governors cruised to a victory on the boys side, beating the Rebels and Mountaineers by 12 strokes with a 161.
Nick Etherton and Isaiah Jones each shot a match-best 36 for William Blount. Heritage's Andrew Hoffman was the only other golfer to shoot under 40 with a 39. Lukas Rhoades carded Maryville's lowest score with a 41.
