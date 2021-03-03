KNOXVILLE — One of Maryville’s primary objectives every season is to hoist a Region 2-AAA championship plaque, but that was not apparent until the final minutes of their title bout with Bearden on Wednesday.
The Lady Rebels once again got off to a sluggish start, took too long to kick it into gear and did not do what they needed to complete a comeback in a 57-51 loss — their fourth of the season to the Lady Bulldogs — at Bearden High School.
“I didn’t think our energy level was great until the last five minutes of the game, and you can’t play what I consider the No. 1 team in the state for five minutes,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “You have to play for 32 minutes, and we did not do that.
“Sometimes in these region championship games — I call it the AAU mentality — girls say, ‘I got another game,’ and they don’t come out and play hard. We had a chance to host a sub-state game. How special is that? Now we have to go on the road, but we’ll be fine.”
Maryville (24-6) will travel to Sevier County, which defeated Science Hill, 47-38, in the Region 1-AAA championship, for the Class AAA sectionals with a spot in the BlueCross Basketball Championships on the line. Tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
It is the second time in nine days that Bearden (29-1) has forced Maryville to hit the road for an elimination game, and the Lady Rebels lost in similar fashion to the way they did in the District 4-AAA championship on Feb. 22, falling behind early and then being unable to capitalize on multiple chances to draw even late.
Maryville entered the fourth quarter trailing by 11, but a quick 10-2 run over the opening two minutes, 32 seconds of the period trimmed the deficit to 44-41. It would not get any closer.
The Lady Rebels failed to pull within one or tie after Bearden senior point guard Zneyah McLaughlin missed two free throws, and then The King’s Academy transfer Jennifer Sullivan, who scored a game-high 21 points, hit a 3 on the Lady Bulldogs’ ensuing possession to extend their advantage with 4:57 left to play.
McLaughlin made Maryville pay for not taking advantage of her foul trouble — playing with three fouls for most of the fourth — a minute later, finishing a layup through contact for an and-one that dashed any hopes of a comeback.
“We need to be able to step over and take a charge when (McLaughlin) gets in the lane,” West said. “Aaliyah (Vananda) did once, but then we were getting out of her way. She’s a great player, but it’s frustrating.”
The Lady Rebels were forced to claw back into contention after another lackluster start against the Lady Bulldogs. In their four meetings this season, Maryville has been outscored by Bearden, 64-33, in the opening quarter.
A 13-5 deficit after one was caused by an offense that failed to take the ball to the rim, instead settling for outside shots that were not falling. That trend continued until the fourth, when the Lady Rebels scored eight points in the paint after scoring two through three quarters.
“This was not the team that played at Oak Ridge (on Monday),” West said. “Our intensity level, if you put it on a scale of one to 10, was at 9 1/2 at Oak Ridge and today it was like 5 3/4 until we jumped it to eight or nine because we knew we needed to, but we didn’t have enough gas left in the tank and couldn’t make a play there at the end.
“We still have another game, but I’m not happy about it. This our fifth sub-state appearance, and we’ve been on the road three times and lost three times.”
Vananda scored a team-high 17 points for the Lady Rebels while fellow seniors Gracie Midkiff and Denae Fritz added 15 and 10, respectively.
Maryville has won by an average margin of 40 points after its last two losses to Bearden, but expecting another lopsided victory against Sevier County, which has won six in a row and 16 of its last 18 games, would be a mistake.
“We’re playing a team that is very capable of beating us,” West said. “Sevier County is a different creature. You don’t win 28 games unless you’re good, and you don’t beat Science Hill at Science Hill unless you’re good.
“We just have to find ourselves over the next two days and get ready to go, and I think we will. I don’t know if we’ll win the game, but I hope we show up with a little more intensity because it’s win or go home.”
