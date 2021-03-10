The Maryville girls admit to getting caught up in the moment when they faced Whitehaven in the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship quarterfinals a year ago.
Then-junior guards Gracie Midkiff and Aaliyah Vananda each missed a go-ahead 3 in the final seconds to complete a fourth-quarter rally, but everything before the final period was uncharacteristic of the Lady Rebels. Maryville struggled in the opening quarter, scoring three points on 1-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-7 from behind the 3-point line. Their third-quarter performance was not any better, making three of their 11 field-goal attempts, including misses on all four of their long-distance shots.
“We just weren’t mentally ready because we hadn’t been there before,” Maryville senior guard Aaliyah Vananda told The Daily Times. “The fact that most of us played in that game last year, I believe that we are ready this year. I just have a lot of confidence in this team.”
Maryville (26-6) is one of three teams, along with Bradley Central and Lebanon, to punch a return ticket to Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center this season.
The Lady Rebels will face Page (22-7) at 9:30 p.m. today (8:30 p.m. local) and attempt to secure their first state tournament victory since 1923 to make amends for their too-little-too-late performance a year ago.
“That’s what we talked about to start the season,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “Our goal was to get back and avenge what we thought we could have done better. I think if we could have had a better six minutes to start that game against Whitehaven it could have been different, but then we’d be sitting here talking about being one of the teams that could have (won after the pandemic cancelled the championship games).
“It didn’t work out right for everybody, but I think it worked out pretty good for us because it gave us a little bit of fire.”
Maryville would face either Blackman (21-3) or Arlington (11-8) in the semifinals before a potential fifth meeting with District 4-AAA rival Bearden in the championship should the Lady Bulldogs get past Hardin County (20-2) in the opening round and either Lebanon (28-4) or Bradley Central (27-1) on Friday.
“It’s a year that I think anybody can say, ‘It’s our time,’” West said. “It’s not like tournaments of old when Blackman had Crystal Dangerfield or all the Hayes sisters were at Riverdale and you knew that you were playing for second place. Every team is playing for the Gold Ball, and every team that is practicing today believes they can do it, and we’re one of them.”
The trio of two-time Miss Basketball finalist Denae Fritz, Midkiff and Vananda powered the Lady Rebels to the state tournament, but what makes them a championship contender is the recent emergence of junior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic and junior forward Emma Meschede, providing some depth that Maryville has searched for all season after Taylor West, Katie Cunningham, Grayson Patterson and Jazz Ervin graduated a year ago.
“We’re missing a lot of depth of last year’s team,” West said. “Those four seniors did a lot for us, but I think we’re starting to get that back now. If those two can continue playing like they have, I think we’re going to have a good shot Thursday, but I think Page is saying the same thing.”
Nothing may be more important than the experience Maryville gained last season, and the hope is the stage will not to be too big this time around.
“We just have to play our game and play as hard as we can,” Vananda said. “We can’t go into the game scared or anything like that. We just have to play like we know how to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.