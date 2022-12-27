Outside shooting kept Maryville close throughout the last game of day one at the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament, but its last gasp effort at the final buzzer hit only air. The Lady Rebels fell to the Spring Valley Lady Wolves by the margin of that one missed trey, 60-57.
Spring Valley (7-1) impressed Maryville head coach Taylor Clark, especially considering that the team played after completing a 5-hour drive in bad road conditions from West Virginia.
“They are a solid team,” Clark said. “They’ve got a few people that can fill it up from outside, they’ve got a few drivers that do a good job of pulling help and dishing the ball out and then defensively they do a pretty good job, especially inside.”
Doing the main damage for the Lady Wolves was Brooklyn Ellis, who led all scorers with 22 points. The speedy freshman hit seven field goals slashing inside, and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe, including the completion of two and-one plays.
Allie Daniels, a 6-foot-1 sophomore post, caused problems inside for Maryville and put up 11 points. The size of Daniels and sophomore forward Dria Parker, who added 13 points, led to many altered or blocked shots by the Lady Rebels.
“We could have done a little better job on them inside today, but we’ll take it, we’ll watch film and we’ll learn from it,” Clark said.
Maryville (5-7) led briefly midway through the first and second quarters, but Spring Valley pushed ahead to take a 16-15 lead after one round and 32-29 at the half. The Lady Wolves took a 48-44 lead into the final period when Daniels got an easy layup when Maryville failed to box her out on an inbounds pass.
In the early quarters, the Lady Rebels kept in range behind 3-point shots, finishing with six from downtown including three first-half bombs from senior Navy Gentry (10 points) and one from junior Karly Hunt, who led Maryville with 18 points.
Maryville couldn’t find the range in the final period but stayed close as the mid-range jumper from Jada Edwards (9 points) began to fall and drives inside by Zoee Harrison produced free-throw opportunities.
Down 59-54 with a minute remaining, Maryville fouled quickly and saw the Lady Wolves miss enough opportunities to give last chances, but missed its own free-throw opportunity and then three outside shots on one possession.
Daniels hit the first of a final one-and-one shot but missed the second toss and Maryville had a chance with 2.6 seconds remaining. Gentry took a pass from Harrison and fired up a long attempt from near the scoring table that fell short to give the visitors the win.
“We were rusty, and that’s expected after a long holiday break,” Clark said. “I was still proud of their effort and their communication. I knew we were going to turn the ball over and I knew shots weren’t going to look exactly like we’d want them to. We wanted to emphasize the controllables, effort and communication.”
Maryville hosts Sequoyah, a team it has already defeated twice this season, at 12:15 this afternoon on day two of the tournament. Sequoyah fell into the losers bracket by losing to Dobyns-Bennett earlier in the day’s action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.