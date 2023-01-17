Maryville’s coaching staff waited outside the locker room, conversing excitedly as its players got situated inside. Once the coaches walked in, cheers could be heard from well outside the locker room walls.
The Lady Rebels had plenty of reason to celebrate. They had just knocked off District 4-4A foe Hardin Valley, 57-51, in a game in which they trailed the first three quarters before taking and holding the lead in the final period.
It meant more than another “W” on the schedule for Maryville (9-11, 1-3 District 4-4A). It proved to the Lady Rebels what they are capable of.
“That was awesome for us,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “I think they needed to see it as much as I needed to see it. Just saw a lot of the details that we’ve been harping on come together out here, and we got a win out of it against a talented team and it was a close game.
“We haven’t had many of those close games that we’ve pulled out this year, so that was big for them to see that they could do it.”
The Lady Rebels entered the fourth quarter trailing 40-36, but Jada Edwards (23 points) capped an 11-5 run with a jumper to gift Maryville a two-point lead. Once Hardin Valley (10-7, 1-3) tied it at 47-all, Navy Gentry knocked down two free throws to give the lead back to Maryville.
After Zoee Harrison (19 points) nailed two free throws, the Lady Hawks cut it to 53-50 and grabbed the offensive rebound off a free throw attempt, but turned the ball over shortly afterward.
Harrison then drained two more free throws, and after Gentry grabbed a Hardin Valley miss, hit two more to ice the game for Maryville.
“I knew she was going to knock them down,” Clark said. “I had even more confidence in our defense on the other end getting the stop.”
Edwards led Maryville in scoring, finding success both inside and beyond the arc. She accounted for three of the Lady Rebels’ four 3-point makes, with Brooke Skoog contributing the other.
Edwards hit 3-pointers in the first, second and third quarters, keeping Maryville in the game while trailing Hardin Valley, and allowing the Lady Rebels to take control in the final stanza.
“(Edwards) is such a versatile player that if any team we play against has to find positions, she’s just going to destroy their game plan on positioning,” Clark said. “I love how versatile she is, inside and hitting the shot outside.”
After dropping its first three district games, Maryville earned its first district win by besting Hardin Valley. The Lady Rebels hope that’s the kicking-off point of new confidence late in the regular season.
To keep that confidence up, all they’ll need to do is rewatch game film from Tuesday.
“They’ve known, when we put those pieces together, we’ve been talking about that, that we can do this,” Clark said. “So I think this is just more evidence added into the pile that we have the capability.”
Hardin Valley 68, Maryville boys 64 (2OT): Maryville played two extra periods of basketball Tuesday, but it was the first quarter that decided the Rebels’ fate.
Battling Hardin Valley into double overtime, the gas eventually ran out for Maryville in its 68-64 loss. In coach Wes Lambert’s mind, had the Rebels (13-7, 2-2 District 4-4) accomplished what they needed to in the first period, the extra fluff wouldn't have been needed, and result likely would have been different.
“I think it shows us that every possession matters,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “We played the first quarter with no sense of urgency, had six turnovers. Against good teams, you can’t do that. You’ve got to take advantage of every play, every pass, every shot, and that’s where we’re still learning.
“Then we start the second half with an over-and-back to start and then a missed read on defense. It’s just little things like that that are going to show late in the game. It’s a learning curve for our guys.”
Maryville trailed Hardin Valley (18-3, 4-0) by four points to start the second quarter, but came back to lead 24-22 at halftime. The two teams were deadlocked at 39 entering the fourth.
Led by Matthew Clemmer’s nine points in the quarter, Maryville kept pace with Hardin Valley throughout the last period of regulation. He accounted for all but four of Maryville’s points during that stretch.
“(Clemmer) doesn’t quit,” Lambert said. “He has no quit. He plays extremely hard, both offensively and defensively, and he’s doing just a good job with us. With a night like that, you just wish you could get a win, and he may be the reason we would win the game. Who’s to say what?
“Just proud of him. Proud of the way he battles, and he’s got some good heart in him.”
The Hawks possessed the ball with just over three seconds remaining, but turned it over by accidentally running out of bounds. The Rebels, though, couldn’t break through the defense for a shot before the final buzzer, with Clemmer losing the ball off the inbounds pass while surrounded by defenders.
With the Rebels down 57-54 in the first overtime period’s final seconds, Nick Johnson drained a 3-pointer falling back and was fouled. He missed the ensuing free throw, sending the game into a second overtime.
Hardin Valley led 66-62 when Maryville believed it had stolen the ball from the Hawks’ Nic Hodge, but the officials ruled he was “two-handed pushed” and thus fouled, negating the possible steal, according to Lambert.
Hodge then sank two free throws.
“It’s more than one possession. That was just a possession we needed,” Lambert said. “We learn from it. We can’t rely on one call to go our way or the other way. That’s part of the game.”
Clemmer connected for a bucket with just under three seconds left, but that was all the Rebels could muster before the final buzzer sounded.
“No district loss is good because it’s always going to be working toward seeding,” Lambert said. “But I think you would prefer to lose them early so you can learn from your mistakes and try to be better the next time. Obviously, we’re going to get them again at home.
“It stings, double-overtime, could have gone either way. It’s just bitter. It hurts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.