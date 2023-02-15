FARRAGUT — Maryville girls basketball coach Taylor Clark was visibly upset with her team after the Lady Rebels committed a foul on a defensive rebound opportunity in the first half of their matchup with Hardin Valley Academy.
As both teams lined up for the HVA free throws, Clark yelled at her girls, “We worked too hard for that.”
The No. 5 seed Lady Rebels took Clark’s reminder to heart and completed a third-quarter comeback to down No. 4 Hardin Valley, 46-33, in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament Wednesday night at Farragut High School. With the victory, Maryville advanced to face the district’s No. 1 seed, Bearden, Friday night and also punched its ticket to next week’s regional tournament.
“I was talking about how we worked too hard on our defensive possessions to give them an offensive rebound and another shot at it,” Clark told The Daily Times. “I think that’s so true for us. We work our tails off on defense, so I think it’s a shame when we give up another offensive opportunity to them.”
Defensive intensity was the key for Maryville in its late third-quarter run to take the lead. Hardin Valley’s Ava Claire Wrather drained a 3-pointer to go ahead 20-17 with 3:31 left in the third, but Maryville responded with a 12-2 run to finish the quarter.
After a Lady Rebel field goal to pull within one, Jada Edwards made two free throws to put her team ahead for good with two minutes, 48 seconds left. Maryville drew an HVA offensive foul on the following possession, and Navy Gentry made the stop count with a layup on the other end.
The Lady Rebels then recorded a steal before HVA had crossed half court, and backup Caton Harris emphatically capped Maryville’s rally with a 3-pointer, all because of a defensive mindset Clark called “a coach’s dream.”
“I always think our defensive energy and intensity translates to our offense, and that was true (in the third quarter), too,” Clark said. “We had a defensive possession, got the defensive rebound, and then we came down offensively and got what we needed to with the confidence to knock down shots.
“If our defensive energy isn’t translating into our offense, then we’re not going to be successful.”
The Lady Rebels scored 17 third-quarter points, more than they had in the entire first half (12), and led 29-22 entering the fourth. Maryville increased its lead to double digits just a minute into the final period and kept it there for the rest of the game, a stark contrast to its offensive showing — the Lady Rebels had five field goals — in the first half.
Edwards, who gave Maryville its first lead since the opening quarter at the free-throw line, scored 17 second-half points to finish with 19 for the game. Clark knew the Lady Rebels would not have kept their season alive had someone not risen to the occasion the way the All-District forward Edwards did.
“We had several people step up and make shots when they needed to,” Clark said. “She (Edwards) was just aggressive. She started attacking the inside of the zone and was aggressive doing it. That was huge for us.”
Behind Edwards, Gentry totaled 8 points and a pair of 3s. Ella Lott scored six points and recorded two steals, while Adie Blackburn and Zoee Harrison both added five points.
The Lady Rebels are guaranteed a regional tournament game no matter what happens Friday, but that does not mean they will take the night off. Potentially handing Bearden its first loss of the season is an exciting prospect for the Lady Rebels, who believe anything can happen should they bring the right defensive energy.
“We’ve got nothing to lose,” Clark said. “Defensive intensity, like I said, it’ll translate to offense.”
