Coach Scott West pumped his fist as soon as the ball traveled through the net.
Senior guard Gracie Midkiff simply clapped her hands and calmly strolled to the foul line after knifing through the lane, finishing at the rim and drawing a foul during the fourth quarter of Maryville’s 61-43 victory against McMinn Central on Monday night.
Midkiff’s basket (she missed the ensuing free throw) was part of a 10-1 run that helped Maryville put the game away in the second half. It had been 17 days since the Lady Rebels’ last game and 24 days since their last win. It felt good to be playing at a high level again. They were far from perfect against the Chargers (6-2). West admitted his players committed too many turnovers and missed too many open shots.
Still, they made enough plays where they were never really threatened, snapping a two-game losing streak and advancing to play Oakland in the semifinals of the Maryville Christmas Tournament today.
Senior forward Denae Fritz led Maryville (7-2) with 19 points. Midkiff buried four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points and Aaliyah Vananda contributed 12 points. The Lady Rebels assisted on 13 of their 22 made field goals.
“Coming back after a long break and a tough loss, I think it was a good response,” West told The Daily Times. “Obviously as a coach, if you are happy with everything, you aren’t ever going to get any better … but I was happy with some things.”
He was especially pleased with how the Lady Rebels opened the game. Fritz scored in the post, splashed a triple at the top of the key and scored a layup on a backdoor cut to give Maryville a 7-0 lead. Later in the first, Christina Anderson banked in a triple, and Vananda knocked down two free throws to extend the Lady Rebels’ lead to 19-5.
The Lady Rebels struggled finishing at the rim in the second quarter, enabling McMinn Central to go on a 12-0 run to whittle the advantage to 19-17.
The Lady Rebels answered. After two Fritz free throws, Midkiff stole the basketball and tossed an outlet to Fritz for a layup. Midkiff and Vananda both drilled triples in the final 40 seconds of the first half to give Maryville a 29-19 lead at halftime.
“They are a good team, so they are going to make a run,” West said. “We left some easies out there. When you miss seven layups against a good team, you are going to put yourself in a bad position. We got to do better than that.”
His players performed better in the second half. They took better care of the basketball and began forcing McMinn Central to commit turnovers. With 2:46 left in the third quarter, Vananda swiped the basketball and drove to the basket for a layup to stretch Maryville’s lead to 39-28. That sparked a Lady Rebels’ scoring spurt. A couple possessions later, Vananda stole the basketball again and dished an assist to Fritz to give Maryville a 44-29 lead. The Lady Rebels continued rolling. Tatianna Cvitkovic punctuated the win by draining a midrange jumper, and West rested his starters with Maryville leading 59-37 with 1:47 to go.
“Defensively, we got a little better as the game went along,” West said. “We’ve got a lot to improve on. We got to make some shots. We got to rebound the basketball a little better than we did. Those are things that we will talk about when we get in this locker room and that we will work on as we are moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.