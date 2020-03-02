KNOXVILLE — Maryville began Monday’s regional semifinal flashing its sharp, gnarly teeth.
Yet, by the end of the game, all the Lady Rebels had left was the skin of them.
Two free throws with eight seconds remaining by Aaliyah Vananda were just enough and way more than Maryville ever thought it would need to get over the hump in a 71-67 victory over Oak Ridge at Bearden High School.
The win clinches a spot in the Region 2-AAA championship game against Bearden. The district rivals will meet on Bearden’s home court at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Monday’s win also gives the Lady Rebels (28-4) a shot at the sectional round on Saturday, when try to win their way into the state tournament.
That the Lady Rebels’ hearts were racing in the final quarter was a dramatic switch from a first half in which they cruised with a dominant performance. Denae Fritz dazzled and was a big reason why Maryville rendered Oak Ridge’s 3/4-court press useless. They rebounded at a high rate, too, and led by 39-27 at halftime.
The first half seemed like a distant memory when Maryville walked off the court just trying to catch its breath.
“I knew it was going to be closer. I just didn’t know it was going to be that close,” Lady Rebels coach Scott West said. “Our girls, some adversity hit them. Hopefully they’ll learn from that, watch, learn and grow. I think they will because this is a seasoned group.
“We’ve been here before. We’re not going anywhere now. We’re going for another night.”
The Lady Rebels will go for another night thanks, in large part, to Vananda’s redemption.
The junior guard has established herself as one of the best players in East Tennessee, but she struggled in the first half on Monday. It was bad enough for the East Tennessee State pledge that her teammates spent much of the halftime break pumping her up.
Throughout a hectic fourth quarter in which her teammates were negatively affected by Oak Ridge’s full-court press, Vananda was calm. Then, when it came time to win the game, she went full speed ahead.
Oak Ridge (28-7) trimmed Maryville’s double-digit lead to two points with 14.4 seconds left and had possession with a side out-of-bounds play. The Lady Wildcats threw it in and set up a pick near the top of the key. Vananda never let them have a chance by jumping through and forcing a tie ball.
The possession arrow belonged to Maryville.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Vananda received the pass in the backcourt and was fouled immediately. She made both free throws to ice the game.
“The first half I knew I had to wipe it away,” said Vananda, who scored all 13 of her points in the second half. “The second half I knew I had to handle it. At the end I knew how to play defense. I knew they were going to screen so I jumped through the screen. When I got to the free-throw line I knew I had to knock it down for my team because in the locker room they said they needed me. I needed to step up so I stepped up.”
The brilliance Vananda showed at the end, Fritz showed throughout the first three quarters as the Lady Rebels built as much as a 16-point lead.
The junior scored layups, mid-range jumpers and even knocked down a deep step-back 3-pointer with a defender guarding her closely. Impossible to stop, she got 10 rebounds, too. She committed her fourth personal four with five minutes left in the game and briefly came out. When Maryville continued to struggle against Oak Ridge’s pressure, however, she subbed back in 35 seconds later.
It was a performance fitting of a Miss Basketball finalist and one she said she needed to have in such a big spot.
“I had to go get it because some people in this game, if we had lost it would have been the last 32 minutes of their high school career,” she said. “I didn’t want it to end versus Oak Ridge. We lost to them my freshman year and last year. I wasn’t going to let our team lose tonight, especially to Oak Ridge. I wanted to get to a sub-state game no matter what.”
Fritz and Vananda were the top two scorers but were far from the only two contributors. Senior post player Jazz Ervin was steady throughout and finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Junior guard Gracie Midkiff scored 10 points, and senior point guard Katie Cunningham continuously crashed the boards en route to 11 rebounds and six points.
Based on what was on the line, it was perhaps the best display of dominance and resolve the Lady Rebels have shown all season.
“We had no doubt they were going to come back, and they did,” West said. “We just had enough. This time of year that’s all you can ask for. Games like that can build character and push you forward.”
