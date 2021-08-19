Steve Feather was on the fence about having the Maryville girls soccer team practice Friday before the football team opened its season against Heritage.
Megan Carroll made the decision for her head coach.
The senior midfielder spoke up after the Lady Rebels’ 1-0 victory over Alcoa on Thursday at John Sevier Elementary School and indicated their performance was nowhere near good enough.
Nobody argued, agreeing to a quick 45-minute practice today before heading to Jack Renfro Stadium.
“I think that shows some leadership, and I think if there is anything positive to take away from the game it’s that hopefully a lot of the players feel the same way,” Maryville coach Steve Feather told The Daily Times. “Hats off to Alcoa because they found a way to hang in there. They’re obviously going to make some noise in their classification.”
Maryville (1-0) dominated possession and challenged Alcoa (0-2) in the offensive third throughout the game but was unable to take advantage of most of its chances.
The Lady Rebels outshot the Lady Tornadoes, 27-1, but the majority of those shots were off-balance and lacked conviction. The attempts that did pose a threat were stopped by junior goalkeeper Ella Murr, who notched nine saves.
“We knew they were going to get their opportunities,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “You just have to make the opportunities tough and get a few breaks.
“Our goalkeeper played fantastic and got us out of a couple of things. Our back line was put together a little bit different tonight, but they did their job.”
A lackluster performance still turned a positive result because of Mylah Heltzel. The junior entered her first varsity match subbing in to give reigning Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year Kayla Barr a breather. In the 56th minute, Heltzel found herself on the other end of a cross and headed it in for the Lady Rebels’ lone breakthrough against Murr.
“It was a gritty goal by a player who showed a lot of maturity and a lot of focus,” Feather said. “That’s hard to do when you didn’t get called on for 60 minutes, and then all of a sudden you’re called on to give Kayla a break and your coach tells you that it’s going to be a quick spurt.
“Kudos to her for saying to herself that she was going to get in the mix of things, and if it came her way, it was going in the back of the net. It was good to see this huge smile stretch from ear to ear on a player that was playing her first varsity minutes. Hopefully they are ones that she will remember for a long time.”
Alcoa suffered its second loss after opening the season with a 2-1 loss to CAK on Monday. However, neither result was unexpected given that the Lady Tornadoes’ first seven games are against teams in higher classifications.
“I’m not a big morale victory guy, but for a young team and thin team as far as depth goes, that was a pretty good game,” Corley said. “… I said early on that we may go 0-5 and not win a game for awhile, but if we can play games where we’re competitive and we have a chance to win, I think it’s good for these girls.
“We’re playing bigger schools right now, and that’s our goal: to stay in games with these guys.”
The Lady Rebels have aspirations of making their sixth Class AA state tournament appearance in seven years but better performances will be needed to do so.
The road to reaching the program’s standard of play starts today at practice.
“We have looked better than that in practice,” Feather said. “I think we found some moments in the game where we started chasing it instead of simplifying the game, moving the ball around and connecting with each other.
“They know how to simplify things, play two-touch soccer and have productive first touches in practice, it just needs to carry over to the game. Four or five games from now, I think you’ll start to see that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.