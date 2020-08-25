A 48th-minute goal off the foot of senior Madison Harp put an early end to Maryville’s district opener against William Blount on Tuesday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex, but the 9-0 victory does not mean the Lady Rebels have arrived.
“I hope that they realize that there is a long way to go at this point,” Maryville coach Steve Feather told The Daily Times. “I still feel like down the stretch we’re going to be a very tough team to beat once we get ourselves organized.
“We’re used to so much success lately, but we have to remember that was because of girls that carried a pretty big torch. We need girls to step up and do the same thing.”
The formation of another state championship contender is going to take time.
Maryville (1-1, 1-0 District 4-AAA) is replacing its entire midfield from last season’s state semifinal squad, and the new starters need to play faster. The attack, powered by the elite pace of its wingers, needs to stop relying on its speed and get more creative and the back line has to realize that safety comes first.
Those problems were still evident even if the lopsided score overshadowed them.
“I thought our team shape at times looked stretched, I thought there was a disconnect between our midfielders and our backs and I thought our outside backs were getting a little bit too vertical,” Feather said. “These are the things that we need to focus on in order to compete with the bigger teams.”
The Lady Rebels did not get much time to work on all the things it hopes to work out by the time they participate in the Cleveland Invitational on Sept. 10.
Sophomore Kayla Barr scored in the opening minute, and Maryville proceeded to find the back of the net six more times in the first half.
William Blount coach Perry Hopkins had seen enough after Harp scored her first goal off a cross from Barr in the 25th minute, benching all of his starters to have a team meeting mid-game.
“It was a pathetic display of effort, and we expect better considering how experienced our team is,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins said. “There are not going to be many times where we’re willing to wipe the slate clean, but we’re three games in and we’ve played two of the best teams in the state.”
William Blount (1-2, 0-2) also suffered a mercy-rule defeat to Hardin Valley in its season opener, but the silver lining is the toughest stretch of the schedule is behind it. Hopkins would have liked to see a little more fight against the two favorites to win District 4-AAA, but harping on that failure will not be of any benefit going forward.
The Lady Governors believe the final 13 games of the regular season are winnable, starting with Thursday’s meeting with county rival Heritage, and the goal is to run the table.
“(Maryville is) going to get better as they go,” Hopkins said. “If you get them early, who knows what can happen, but at this point in time, I’m very glad these games are behind us because I have full confidence moving forward.
“We have to get our heads straight, and we’ll work on that tomorrow.”
Maryville has things it has to figure out as well, and it will see where it stands when it faces Girls Preparatory School, one of the four teams to beat The Lady Rebels last season, in Chattanooga on Saturday.
“We’ve got all sorts of promise,” Feather said. “It’s just going to take a little while before we see that promise personified in an attractive brand of soccer that is going to win us games down the stretch.”
